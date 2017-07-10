99 problems but a snub ain’t one: Jay-Z is coming to Charlotte

Less than a month after Jay-Z became the father of twins, the 47-year-old rapper has made another announcement that will make 2017 even busier for him: In October, he’ll launch his new “4:44” tour, which will make a stop at Spectrum Center on Thursday, Nov. 16.
The show will mark Jay-Z’s first visit to Charlotte since he played the arena that was then called Time Warner Cable Arena in January 2014.
A part owner of Tidal, tickets will be made available first to members of that subscription-based music streaming service, similar to how the video for the title track of his new album, “4:44,” is currently only viewable by members. Tidal members can already purchase tickets at www.tidal.com, while the rest of the world has to wait until 10 a.m. Friday to get access via www.livenation.com.
For uptown’s Spectrum Center, Monday’s announcement further bolsters a star-studded 2017 concert lineup that also includes New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men (July 13), J. Cole (Aug. 9), Earth, Wind & Fire (Aug. 18), Kendrick Lamar (Aug. 29), Ed Sheeran (Sept. 3), Bruno Mars (Sept. 14), Katy Perry (Sept. 27), Halsey (Oct. 17) and Imagine Dragons (Nov. 8).
