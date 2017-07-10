Jay-Z is coming to Charlotte this fall, for the first time in almost four years.
Jay-Z is coming to Charlotte this fall, for the first time in almost four years. Kyle Gustafson For The Washington Post
Jay-Z is coming to Charlotte this fall, for the first time in almost four years. Kyle Gustafson For The Washington Post

Music & Nightlife

July 10, 2017 10:39 AM

99 problems but a snub ain’t one: Jay-Z is coming to Charlotte

By Théoden Janes

tjanes@charlotteobserver.com

Less than a month after Jay-Z became the father of twins, the 47-year-old rapper has made another announcement that will make 2017 even busier for him: In October, he’ll launch his new “4:44” tour, which will make a stop at Spectrum Center on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The show will mark Jay-Z’s first visit to Charlotte since he played the arena that was then called Time Warner Cable Arena in January 2014.

A part owner of Tidal, tickets will be made available first to members of that subscription-based music streaming service, similar to how the video for the title track of his new album, “4:44,” is currently only viewable by members. Tidal members can already purchase tickets at www.tidal.com, while the rest of the world has to wait until 10 a.m. Friday to get access via www.livenation.com.

For uptown’s Spectrum Center, Monday’s announcement further bolsters a star-studded 2017 concert lineup that also includes New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men (July 13), J. Cole (Aug. 9), Earth, Wind & Fire (Aug. 18), Kendrick Lamar (Aug. 29), Ed Sheeran (Sept. 3), Bruno Mars (Sept. 14), Katy Perry (Sept. 27), Halsey (Oct. 17) and Imagine Dragons (Nov. 8).

Janes: 704-358-5897;

Twitter: @theodenjanes

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

F. C.s Jig - Mark and Maggie O'Connor (Official Video)

F. C.s Jig - Mark and Maggie O'Connor (Official Video) 3:52

F. C.s Jig - Mark and Maggie O'Connor (Official Video)
Riki Rachtman 1:19

Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio
Reinaldo Brahn talks about Brazil's music 2:58

Reinaldo Brahn talks about Brazil's music

View More Video