7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Summer Lights Tour
Friday 7 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $35-$90. www.livenation.com.
Christian music veterans MercyMe and Jeremy Camp head up the Summer Lights bill that also includes five-time Gospel Music Association of the Year vocalist-turned-author Natalie Grant; Atlanta up-and-comer Jimi Cravity, who brings contemporary EDM, pop and hip-hop influences to his work; and Dove Award winner Meredith Andrews, a native of Wilson, N.C.
Raekwon
Saturday 8:30 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25. www.livenation.com.
The veteran Wu-Tang Clan emcee (who boasts his own classic solo debut in the now 22-year-old “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx”) returned in March with his seventh solo album, “The Wild,” which is void of Wu-Tang members and light on collabs but features introspective and reflective storytelling.
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Sunday 6:30 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $32.50-$65. www.livenation.com.
Former Allman Brothers guitarist Derek Trucks and his equally skilled singer-songwriter wife Susan Tedeschi are back on stage for the Wheels of Soul Tour, which should deliver bluesy rock and soulful gospel with fresh emotional heft following the passings this year of Trucks’ old bandmate Gregg Allman and his uncle Butch Trucks. The Wood Brothers and Hot Tuna open.
Kasey Chambers
Sunday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $25-$35. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Last month ,the Aussie singer – whose solo work and duets with her ex, Shane Nicholson, summoned a large following in the U.S. – released her most ambitious work-to-date with “Dragonfly.” The double album (her 11th) is a tough and fun yet mature and inspiring collection that sets her off on the next chapter of her career, and features new A-list duet partners like fellow Aussie Keith Urban, Ed Sheeran and Foy Vance.
Primus/Clutch
Monday 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $27.50-$45. www.livenation.com.
Primus returns to the road following lead vocalist/bassist Les Claypool’s 2016 collaboration with Sean Lennon. This time, the experimental trio teams with another road dog in Clutch. Both bands skirt the fringes of hard rock and metal, both have a devoted, Grateful Dead-like following (without the hippie association), and both were given the thumbs-up from MTV’s “Beavis & Butthead” in the ’90s.
Spoon/The New Pornographers
Tuesday 8 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $22-$45. www.livenation.com.
This pair of long-running alt-rock favorites make their Charlotte debuts after nearly two decades of touring and recording. The wait should be worth it, given the quality of Austin-based indie-rock idols Spoon’s latest “Hot Thoughts” and Canadian collective New Pornographers’ new LP “Whiteout Conditions,” both of which have received ample airplay and stellar reviews.
John Moreland
Thursday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $14-$18. www.visulite.com.
Drawing on the tradition of tough and tender Texas songwriters like Steve Earle, Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, the Tulsa-based singer-songwriter comes into his own on his new album, “Big Bad Luv.” It’s an upbeat affair with a full band, but still showcases his talent as a husky-voiced songwriter that can make audiences tear up. Outside of country circles, he’s drawn praise from MSNBC host Rachel Maddow. With Travis Linville.
Comments