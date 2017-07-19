7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Idina Menzel
Friday 8 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25-$75. www.livenation.com.com.
Elsa and Elphaba on one stage? The Tony-winning star of “Frozen” and “Wicked” brings her current world tour to uptown. She’ll revisit songs from some of her iconic roles, including “Let It Go” and “Wind Beneath My Wings” (from the Lifetime remake of “Beaches” she did earlier this year). She’ll also tackle unexpected mashups (Olaf meet the Beatles), and riffs on everything from Cole Porter to Led Zeppelin.
Phantogram/Tycho
Saturday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $35. www.livenation.com.
Brooklyn duo Phantogram created what may be its most pop-friendly (but also its most experimental) record to date with 2016’s “Three” and singles like “You Don’t Get Me High Anymore.” Although the setlist hasn’t changed much since last fall, this time they co-headline with electronic music producer Tycho, who alternates between chill and upbeat dance music that retains the delicate, light nature of his ambient work.
Chosovi
Saturday 10 p.m. Hattie’s, 2918 The Plaza. Free. www.hattiescharlotte.com.
Frontwoman Deirdre Kroener’s departure last from local heavy alt-rock band Grown Up Avenger Stuff came as a surprise given how her unique voice and phrasing was such a big part of that band’s sound. She’s not repeating past glories with the new female trio Chosovi; instead, she’s doing something totally new – a soulful, Mother Earth-channeling outfit with positive vibes and no sonic boundaries.
Pinky Doodle Poodle
Tuesday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $8. www.snugrock.com.
Shiprocked! – Snug Harbor’s decade-long dance party – may have ended in May, but its spirit lives on. This Japanese garage-rock duo features anime singer Yuria, who turns in punky originals and a killer cover of MC5’s “Kick Out the Jams” with shredder George on guitar. Goo Goo Dolls’ Robby Takac has produced its US output for his Good Charamel label, which will release the “Poodle Boogie” EP this fall.
311
Wednesday 7 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $27.50-$59.50. www.livenation.com.
In the midst of its 18th consecutive summer on the road, 311 is back with its annual Unity Tour following the June release of its latest album, “Mosaic.” This time, the group is joined by Danish pop-rock trio New Politics, whose sunny vibe on songs like 2013’s hit “Harlem” and its new single, “One of Us,” will help undoubtedly rally the crowd. With Passafire.
Patty Griffin & Lee Ann Womack
Wednesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $32-$42. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Singer-songwriters Griffin and Womack both work in country circles. Griffin is an oft-covered songwriter (Dixie Chicks, Miranda Lambert, Emmylou Harris) and part of ex Robert Plant’s Band of Joy, yet her folky Americana world has rarely crossed paths with Womack’s mainstream following. This is a chance for the girlfriends to trade songs, with individual acoustic sets and a doubleheader of collaborations to close out the night.
Mac McAnally
Thursday 7:30 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $22.50. www.blumenthalarts.org.
Although he’s not a household name, Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band guitarist – CMA’s Musician of the Year from 2008 to 2015 – has written Nashville hits like Alabama’s “Old Flame” and Kenny Chesney’s “Down the Road” and has had his songs recorded by Sawyer Brown, Ricky Van Shelton and other country cats. But he’s also a performer in his own right.
