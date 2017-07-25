8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

QC Summerfest
Friday-Sunday 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 6 p.m. Sunday. Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. $39.50-$69.50; $106-$187 for a three-day pass. www.blumenthalarts.org.
The third annual smooth jazz festival features flutist Althea Rene and saxophonist Boney James Friday, sax men Gerald Albright and Kirk Whalum Saturday, and vocalist Eric Roberson and violinist Ken Ford headlining Sunday. Harvey Cummings, Gena Chambers and Shableek also perform. In addition to the nightly concerts, there will be after-parties in the venue’s lobby, and keyboardist Jonathan Fritzen performs at 2 p.m. Saturday at McGlohon Theatre (tickets for that matinee show are $20-$49).
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers
Friday 8 p.m. McGlohon Theatre, 345 N. College St. $25-$74.50. www.livenation.com.com.
On 2016’s “Rehab Reunion,” Hornsby traded in his piano for a dulcimer to create a sparser, earthier sound. But fans need not worry: He’s still tickling the ivories on his biggest hits live, although he and his band have reimagined “The Way It Is” as a lengthier, looser jam. He’s also exploring the rootsier side of “Reunion,” although you can’t predict a Hornsby setlist, which changes from night to night.
Toad the Wet Sprocket
Friday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $40. www.livenation.com.
The Santa Barbara ’90s alt-rock foursome commemorates the 20th anniversary of “Coil,” which was its final record before breaking up in 1998. (It regrouped and put out “New Constellation” in 2013.) Initially marred by low sales and a lack of promotion on its hit-hungry label’s part, the band still considers “Coil” one of its best.
Retro Futura
Saturday 7 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25-$85. www.livenation.com.
It’s time to dig out the Aquanet, shoulder pads and legwarmers for this ’80s nostalgia tour. The new wave-heavy bill includes Men Without Hats, the English Beat, Howard Jones, Modern English, Katrina from Katrina & the Waves, and Annabella Lwin from Bow Wow Wow.
Beres Hammond
Saturday 8 p.m. Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. $30-$75. www.blumenthalarts.org.
At 61, the Jamaican reggae star has been lending his soulful R&B croon to the romantic lover’s rock movement since his first album in 1976. His last release – 2012’s double album “One Life, One Love” – topped Billboard’s reggae charts and was nominated for a Grammy. It also balanced his balladry with a disc of socially conscious tracks. With Alison Hinds.
The Rocket Summer
Sunday 7:30 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $14-$18. www.visulite.com.
Ten years after the release of his commercial breakthrough “Do You Feel,” one-man band Bryce Avary celebrates the album by releasing it on vinyl for the first time and revisiting it in its entirety live. Anchored by the title track and the hit single “So Much Love,” the album found the multi-instrumentalist adding cello, Wurlitzer and harmonica to his wheelhouse, and employing a horn section.
Future Generations/Private Island
Tuesday 8 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $8-$10. www.eveningmuse.com.
Future Generations’ new single, “One More Problem,” combines the elated, swirling synth of Depeche Mode with the dark guitar sound of Interpol, a Phoenix-style vocal hook and the relatable refrain: “I’m Just Stuck.” Both Future Generations and its L.A. tour mates Private Island make beat-driven rock, the former’s marked by bouncy piano, with the latter’s coming off as moodier, more harmony-driven and AM pop-influenced.
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Wednesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $41. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
After seeing his son Adé graduate from high school this spring despite being diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in 2014 (which inspired Spearhead’s last album, “Soulrocker”), the bandleader and activist focuses on unity and optimism with his Love Out Loud tour. Although driven by global division and environmental concerns, Franti’s response is embracing and understanding the opposition by meeting it with love.
