FILE - In this March 12, 2007, file photo, The Furious Five, from left, Scorpio, Melle Mel, Kidd Creole and Rahiem appear in the press room at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. The Furious Five is being inducted into the Hall of Fame with Grandmaster Flash. One of the founding members of the 1980s hip hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has been arrested in New York in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless man. Police say 57-year-old Nathaniel Glover, also known as The Kidd Creole, was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 2, 2017, on murder charges.
FILE - In this March 12, 2007, file photo, The Furious Five, from left, Scorpio, Melle Mel, Kidd Creole and Rahiem appear in the press room at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. The Furious Five is being inducted into the Hall of Fame with Grandmaster Flash. One of the founding members of the 1980s hip hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has been arrested in New York in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless man. Police say 57-year-old Nathaniel Glover, also known as The Kidd Creole, was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 2, 2017, on murder charges. Stuart Ramson, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 12, 2007, file photo, The Furious Five, from left, Scorpio, Melle Mel, Kidd Creole and Rahiem appear in the press room at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. The Furious Five is being inducted into the Hall of Fame with Grandmaster Flash. One of the founding members of the 1980s hip hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has been arrested in New York in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless man. Police say 57-year-old Nathaniel Glover, also known as The Kidd Creole, was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 2, 2017, on murder charges. Stuart Ramson, File AP Photo

Music & Nightlife

1980s rapper Kidd Creole arrested in fatal stabbing

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 9:09 PM

NEW YORK

One of the founding members of the 1980s hip hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has been arrested in New York in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless man.

Police say 57-year-old Nathaniel Glover, also known as The Kidd Creole, was arrested Wednesday night on murder charges. Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.

The stabbing happened in midtown Manhattan shortly before midnight Monday. Police say the 55-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

It's not clear what sparked the stabbing. Police describe the victim as a level 2 sex offender.

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is best known for their 1982 rap song, "The Message." The group was formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

F. C.s Jig - Mark and Maggie O'Connor (Official Video)

F. C.s Jig - Mark and Maggie O'Connor (Official Video) 3:52

F. C.s Jig - Mark and Maggie O'Connor (Official Video)
Riki Rachtman 1:19

Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio
Reinaldo Brahn talks about Brazil's music 2:58

Reinaldo Brahn talks about Brazil's music

View More Video