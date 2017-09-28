Concert news: Andrea Bocelli to perform in Charlotte for the first time

The long wait to see Andrea Bocelli perform in Charlotte is finally over.
This February, the legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli is returning to the U.S. for his annual Valentine’s Day performances in three select cities – one of which is Charlotte. His Friday, Feb. 9 concert at Spectrum Center will mark the first time he has ever performed here.
According to the show announcement, Bocelli will celebrate Valentine’s Day by treating fans to “a unique holiday repertoire combining the most beloved arias, crossover hits and famed love songs.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9, at www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com, www.ticketmaster.com, the Spectrum Center box office, all Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 800-745-3000. Citi credit card holders will have access to a special presale beginning one week earlier (details at www.citiprivatepass.com), while fan club members can buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.
Fans will also have access to a limited number of pre-show Valentine’s dinner packages, which will include premium tickets, VIP parking, as well as “a pre-show multi-course Italian themed dinner featuring Andrea Bocelli wines, roses, and customized Valentine’s gifts from Andrea Bocelli.”
Throughout the fall months, Charlotte’s PBS station (WTVI) will be airing Bocelli’s new “Landmarks Live” concert special filmed in Florence, Italy, as well as Bocelli’s acclaimed “Cinema” special in support of the Spectrum Center show. Exact air dates and times are TBA.
His most recent album, 2015’s “Cinema,” was nominated for three Latin Grammy Awards (including album of the year) and received a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for best traditional pop vocal album.
