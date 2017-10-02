Trevor Noah adds 2nd Charlotte show... but you might need to act fast for tickets

In case you missed it, Trevor Noah – host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central – is bringing his stand-up comedy act to Belk Theater at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.
And in case you missed it, that show sold out of its roughly 2,100 tickets not long after they went on sale late last week.
You’ve got another shot, though: Blumenthal Performing Arts announced on Monday afternoon that the comedian has added a second performance, to be held at 9:30 the same evening (following the first show).
Noah, 33, has headed up “The Daily Show” since September 2015, filling the shoes of longtime host Jon Stewart, who sat at the anchor desk for 16 years. Clips from Noah’s show – which routinely eviscerate President Donald Trump –often soar past the 1-million-views mark on YouTube.
During a panel interview at the first Tribeca TV festival in New York City last month, the South African native called Trump “the most dishonest authentic person you will ever come across in your life. He connects with people below the surface. What he is saying is not what he means. His audience is taking in what he means.”
Noah added, “This guy is what we see all the time in Africa. In essence, Trump is an African dictator.”
For tickets to his Charlotte show, or more information: www.blumenthalarts.org or 704-372-1000. Just don’t sit on the fence for too long, if you’re interested – according to a quick check of the Blumenthal’s web site, tickets to the added performance are already selling briskly.
