9 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Brian McKnight
Friday 8 p.m. Park Expo & Conference Center, 800 Briar Creek Road. $58-$123. www.ticketmaster.com.
Twenty-five years after his self-titled debut, the romantic crooner released his 13th album, “Genesis,” in August. It follows the path of 2016’s “Better,” as McKnight – a 16-time Grammy nominee – experiments with ways to merge ’90s R&B with current technology and production for his adult audience without sounding like he’s clinging to his youth.
Café Tacvba
Friday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $39.50. www.livenation.com.
With 2017’s studio album “Je Beibi,” the Grammy-winning alternative rock darlings of Mexico City slowly approach the 30-year mark (they’ll hit it in 2019) with its eighth collection of genre- and border-crossing hip-hop, electronic, ska, Latin folk, metal, bolero, banda ranchero and tango.
The Antidote: Jazz & Poetry
Friday 9 p.m. Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. $8. www.petraspianobar.com.
Jazz musician Brent Bagwell and his poet wife Amy – one of the leaders behind Charlotte Wall Poems and Goodyear Arts – bridge their respective genres with “Antidote,” a three-week jazz and poetry series. Opening night features poets Nathaniel Mackey and Justin Evans between sets from Ghost Trees, Mexico City’s solo trumpeter Jacob Wick, and Ballister, whose members hail from Chicago and Norway.
PVRIS
Saturday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $32. www.livenation.com.
The Massachusetts trio continues to evolve on its new album, “All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell,” which blends electropop, trip-hop beats and dreamy alt-rock with the soulful, commanding voice of vocalist Lynn Gunn; her delicate, emotive verses contrast with big booming choruses that demand attention. With Lights and Party Nails.
Robert Glasper Experiment
Saturday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $45-$50. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Jazz and hip-hop have been cozy cousins since the dawn of the latter, with rap groups sampling an array of jazz records. It’s no wonder innovative producer and pianist Robert Glasper’s forays into that particular type of fusion, as well as R&B, have earned him three Grammys – including one for his work with Kendrick Lamar on “These Walls.”
The Stone Foxes
Saturday 9 p.m. The Rabbit Hole, 1801 Commonwealth Ave. $12-$15. www.therabbitspot.com.
This San Francisco quintet (led by Shannon and Spence Koehler) is real-deal rock n’ roll, a mix of bluesy, psychedelic garage rock with wailing synth, the spikey, driving rock of bands like Jet and the Strokes, and hints of fellow brother bands Oasis and the Black Crowes. It keeps plugging away on a new album, “Rage Against the Machine.”
Westside Gunn and The Lox
Sunday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25. www.livenation.com.
Gunn became a part of Shady Records this year when Eminem’s label signed a deal with the New York rapper’s Griselda Records. He’ll be here with Griselda Gang cohorts Benny and Conway, his brother, and co-headliners The Lox – best-known for being featured on Puff Daddy’s “It’s All About the Benjamins” in 1997. The show also features Smoke DZA and Statik Selektah.
Jerry Douglas Band
Tuesday 7:30 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $25-$35. www.blumenthalarts.org.
The Dobro legend’s show will span his vast career, including his early days with JD Crow and the New South, nearly 20 years with Alison Krauss & Union Station, and endless collaborations. Through it all, he’s remained at the forefront of roots music and a master of his instrument, which he demonstrates with a fun, astounding set on stage.
Banditos
Wednesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $10-$12. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The Southern sextet recently released its second album, “Visionland,” which switches between chugging country rock and retro Patsy Cline-meets-Shangri-Las waltzes. There’s twangy charm and jam band drive, but what sets it apart from its contemporaries are the coed harmonies, plucky strings and vocalist Mary Beth Richardson’s otherworldly vibrato.
