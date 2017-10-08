FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo Jason Aldean performs during a surprise pop up concert at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. “Saturday Night Live” has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Aldean singing one of Petty’s songs. Aldean was performing at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a high-rise hotel, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds.
FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo Jason Aldean performs during a surprise pop up concert at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. “Saturday Night Live” has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Aldean singing one of Petty’s songs. Aldean was performing at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a high-rise hotel, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds. Photo by Amy Harris

Music & Nightlife

Jason Aldean pays tribute to Vegas victims, Petty on 'SNL'

The Associated Press

October 08, 2017 2:01 AM

NEW YORK

Country star Jason Aldean took the stage on "Saturday Night Live," paying tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas massacre and the late rock superstar Tom Petty.

Aldean performed Petty's "I Won't Back Down" during the live opening Saturday night and then introduced the show.

"This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history," he said. "So many people are hurting. You can be sure that we are going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way."

Aldean was performing at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas last Sunday night when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a high-rise hotel, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500.

Petty died Monday in Los Angeles at age 66 after suffering cardiac arrest.

