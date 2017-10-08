Jason Aldean pays tribute to Vegas victims, Petty on 'SNL'

FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo Jason Aldean performs during a surprise pop up concert at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. “Saturday Night Live” has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Aldean singing one of Petty’s songs. Aldean was performing at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a high-rise hotel, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds. Photo by Amy Harris