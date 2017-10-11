24 receive 'genius grants' from MacArthur Foundation

In this Sept. 15, 2017 photo provided by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Yuval Sharon, center, is photographed in San Pedro, Calif. Sharon, founder and artistic director of The Industry, a Los Angeles-based production company that produces operas in nontraditional spaces and formats was named Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, as one of 23 people to receive a "genius grant" from the Chicago-based MacArthur Foundation. John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation via AP)