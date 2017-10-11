8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Wyatt Rice & Richard Bennett
Friday 7 p.m. Great Aunt Stella Center, Elizabeth Ave. Free. www.folksociety.org.
Bluegrass guitarists Rice and Bennett have led somewhat parallel careers since getting their start in the early ’80s. Rice joined his older brother’s band the Tony Rice Unit at age 17, while Bennett sang with JD Crow & the New South in the ’90s. They’re currently touring as a duo in support of Bennett’s latest solo release.
Deniro Farrar
Friday 8 p.m. Don Julio Sport Bar & Grill, 3133 E. Independence Blvd. $10/$20 VIP. www.facebook.com/DeniroFarrarKOBK.
Free from his contract with Warner Bros. (but aligned with Sony for distribution of his next project), the newly independent, Charlotte-based leader of cult rap gathers his tribe of area artists – YB Tang, Lil Shaq, Jayway Sosa, 704 Chop, Head Yougin, Ki Ki Cartel, Lil Easy and Ready Red & Munchie Moe – to pay tribute to friend Jamie Poe. Additional music provided by Deejay Trap and DJ Fannie Mae.
Conor Oberst
Monday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $31-$36. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
A former child prodigy who at 37 has logged nearly enough years in the business to be considered for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Oberst finally puts Charlotte on his tour map as he revisits recent sister albums “Salutations” and “Ruminations.” He’s paired with a fellow Omaha music vet: Cursive frontman Tim Kasher.
Atlas Genius
Tuesday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $20. www.livenation.com.
Aussie brothers Keith and Michael Jeffreys released their first new music in two years with the single “63 Days.” They’ve been working on the follow-up to 2013’s “Trojans” and 2015’s “Molecules” between tours with Blink-182, Jimmy Eat World and Incubus, and should drop more hints as to where their sound is heading on this fall headlining tour.
Against Me!
Wednesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $20-$22. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Frontwoman Laura Jane Grace has become one of the most visible transgender artists in music, and her band continues to put out one thematically and sonically heavy/melodically catchy album after another. Its first Charlotte headlining show since 2014 boasts openers Bleached and the Dirty Nil.
Old Crow Medicine Show
Wednesday 8 p.m. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $29.50-$39.50. www.ticketmaster.com.
With two recent albums – a best-of and a 50th-anniversary tribute to Bob Dylan’s “Blonde on Blonde” – the Grammy-winning roots sextet has plenty to draw on beyond its biggest hit, “Wagon Wheel.” For this show, the group puts its own spin on Dylan’s influential album, which it plays in its entirety.
Lecrae
Thursday 7 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $27.45. www.livenation.com.
Christian music’s biggest rapper has had a career full of firsts – among others, he’s the first hip-hop artist to win the Best Gospel Grammy and BET award as well as the first rapper to be named Dove Awards’ Artist of the Year. But with his new album (“All Things Work Together”) and recent interviews, his growing political and social concerns continue to rise to the surface, making for more thoughtful, hard-hitting songs.
Hamilton Leithauser
Thursday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $18-$22. www.visulite.com.
A little over a year after releasing “I Had a Dream That You Were Mine” (his acclaimed collaboration with former Vampire Weekend multi-instrumentalist Rostam), the former Walkmen vocalist teams up with singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews, a well-traveled former backup singer who channels Joni Mitchell, Jenny Lewis and AM pop.
