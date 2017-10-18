9 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

The Weeks
Friday 9 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $12-$16. www.visulite.com.
Although this particular weekend in October is usually reserved for the Junior Astronomers’ annual birthday bash, the Charlotte rock act is deferring headliner status to its Southern brothers and occasional tour mates, the Weeks. In April, the latter released its second album, “Easy,” after years of bouncing between clubs with JA and European arenas with Kings of Leon.
Marsha Ambrosius/Bilal
Saturday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $52/$77.50 VIP. www.livenation.com.
It’s a he sang/she sang night of smooth and jazz and hip-hop-flavored soul with Bilal – a longtime and frequent collaborator of Common, Robert Glasper and, more recently, Kendrick Lamar – and new mom Ambrosius (one half of the UK duo Floetry), who hinted at a third solo album when she released singles earlier this year.
Blind Pilot
Saturday 8 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $22-$28. www.blumenthalarts.org.
Five years passed between albums for the Oregon folk-rock sextet, but the meaty depth at the heart of its third album, “And Then Like Lions,” deals with what songwriter Israel Nebeker was going through: moving back to his hometown to help his mom with his ailing father following a bad break-up. But it’s the growth at the end of his journey that delivers the thematic punch.
Mineral Girls
Saturday 9 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $8, or $12 for a two-day pass. www.themilestoneclub.com.
The Charlotte indie rock band celebrates the release of its new full-length cassette/download, “this is the last time every time,” which manages to pick up from and evolve beyond 2015’s excellent “Cozy Body.” Frontman Brett Green’s voice bucks and cracks like a wild animal, but tempers that raw angst with clever wordplay and a willingness to follow his musical muse through unpredictable, bright paths.
Muddy Ruckus
Saturday 10 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $7-$9. www.eveningmuse.com.
When it comes to state signatures, music and Maine are about as synonymous as Nebraska and lobster. But this roots-rock duo of guitarist Ryan Flaherty and percussionist Erika Stahl is changing that with its third album, “Pretty Bones,” which follows co-ed duos like Shovels & Rope into swampy, electric blues and rocking soul territory.
Spoon
Sunday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $29.50. www.livenation.com.
After it’s first-ever Charlotte show was cancelled due to thunder and lightning, Austin’s favorite alt-rock veteran is back for round two. This time, it’s under cover: inside The Fillmore. The make-up show no longer boasts openers New Pornographers (who’ve yet to play a proper Charlotte show); instead, local trio Late Bloomer assumes the warm-up slot.
O.A.R.
Monday 7 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $100. www.livenation.com.
Since his brother John died a decade ago, Chris Madigan and his family began toasting him virtually each year. Last year, hundreds of thousands from around the world joined in. This year, Madigan takes the tribute another step with a fundraiser featuring a rare acoustic performance from O.A.R. Proceeds will go to the Pivotal Moments organization to help younger people with mental health issues and educational obstacles.
Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
Thursday 7:30 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345. N. College St. $25-$52.50. www.blumenthalarts.org.
If you’re inclined to shout “Free Bird!” at any given concert – be it at Mariah Carey or on a weeknight at Smokey Joe’s – then you might want to expand your request list. The Springsteen drummer and former late night band leader is taking requests on the spot, which makes for a unique set list full of classic rock n’ roll.
Protomartyr
Wednesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $12-$15. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The Detroit band’s fourth album, “Relatives in Descent,” reacts to the age of disinformation and the ensuing anxiety – a tapestry of moody, early post-punk with shades of Siouxsie & the Banshees’ Eastern-influenced guitar work, stream-of-consciousness spoken word (a la Jim Morrison), and the National’s musical complexity. It’s accessible art-goth-punk with something to say.
