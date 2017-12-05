Muse, QOTSA, Alice in Chains among headliners for Carolina Rebellion

Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion – the annual three-day hard rock and metal festival that takes place at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Rock City Campgrounds in Concord – further expands its scope in its eighth year with British arena rock trio Muse closing out the festival Sunday following desert rock’s biggest name, Queens of the Stone Age.
Both have headlined their own amphitheater shows in Charlotte and are new additions to a fest. They join Friday’s headliners Alice in Chains and Shinedown, and Godsmack and Five Finger Death Punch on Saturday.
The festival kicks off Friday, May 4. Joining Friday’s lineup is Stone Sour, Stone Temple Pilots, Bullet for My Valentine, Underoath, Parkway Drive, Pop Evil, Sevendust, Avatar, Andrew W.K., Tremonti, Red Sun Rising and Power Trip.
Breaking Benjamin, Halestorm, In This Moment, The Used, Trivium, Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria, Hatebreed, Butcher Babies, New Year’s Day, Shaman’s Harvest, From Ashes to New and Emmure fill out Saturday’s roster, which is heavy on this generation’s biggest metal acts and a handful of frontwomen (including returning band leaders Lizzy Hale and In This Moment’s Maria Brink).
Carolina Rebellion is currently Muse’s only U.S. festival date. Sunday also marks the Southeastern return of new wave and punk legend Billy Idol, who did a recent Las Vegas residency but has missed the Carolinas on national tours of late (aside from a stop in Cherokee earlier this decade).
Sunday’s bill veers toward alternative, British glam, punk and stoner rock with Incubus, the Struts, Clutch, Greta Van Fleet, Thrice, Baroness, Quicksand, the Sword, Red Fang, Code Orange and The Bronx, making it possibly the most eclectic Rebellion lineup yet.
Other acts include He Is Legend, Texas Hippie Coalition, Turnstile, Stick to Your Guns, Counterfeit, and The Wild! on Friday; Toothgrinder, Palaye Royale, Palisades, Bad Wolves, Joyous Wolf, and Them Evils Saturday; and the Blue Stones, Mutoid Man, Fever 333, Black Foxxes and Spirit Animal wrapping up Sunday’s bill.
Over 105,000 attended 2017’s Carolina Rebellion. Tickets are currently on sale and range from $89.50 for single-day passes to $350 for a VIP weekend pass. Regular three-day general admission tickets are $149. More info: www.carolinarebellion.com.
