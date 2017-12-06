8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Tom Petty Tribute Benefit for Levine Children’s Hospital
Friday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $10. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The unexpected death of Tom Petty in early October led Justin Fedor (of the New Familiars and Ancient Cities) to honor the rock legend during his latest fundraiser for Levine Children’s Hospital. Performers include Jason Scavone, Ancient Cities, Gogo Pilot, the Bleeps, the Sammies, Vermillion, Ross Adams and the Business People, with an all-star jam led by New Familiars to cap off the show.
Fantasia
Friday 8 p.m. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $59.50-$79.50. www.ovensauditorium.com.
With a cast of Carolina musicians behind her, Charlotte’s current queen of soul brings her “Christmas After Midnight Tour” home. Her new holiday album puts a sexy spin on the season, and given the old-school ’70s charm of her big band-backed concerts, the mix of mistletoe and soul should make for a fun date night.
Open Mike Eagle
Saturday 7:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $12-$14. www.eveningmuse.com.
When it comes to heady hip-hop, few emcees are on par with this Los Angeles transplant. He peppers tales of Chicago’s Robert Taylor Homes (a gang-infested public housing project, demolished years ago) with humor, heart and intimate detail on his new acclaimed concept album, “Brick Body Kids Still Daydream.”
Here Come the Mummies
Saturday 9 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $25-$28. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Halloween has passed, but the funky mummies are back anyway as the group wraps its current tour. The theatrical funk-rock band – which is rumored to be an all-star conglomeration of seasoned session musicians and music veterans – always brings fun that flirts with ridiculousness as it lays down groove after mummified groove.
Shadowgraphs
Saturday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $5. www.snugrock.com.
If you’re a fan of the Charlotte psychedelic rock outfit who has put off catching it live, here’s your last chance before the band bids N.C. adieu to re-locate to the hip scene in Portland, Ore.
Gondwana
Sunday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $20-$25. www.visulite.com.
Named for the hypothetical landmass believed to have separated hundreds of millions of years ago to form South America, Africa, Antarctica and Australia, Gondwana is also the name of Chile’s premier veteran reggae band. It fuses Latin and island roots with world music for a global sound that’s made its way stateside over the course of the band’s 30 years.
The Foxies
Tuesday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $5. www.snugrock.com.
Take the pop sensibility and electronic allure of Swedish dance diva Robyn and the new wave edge of Berlin’s Terri Nunn and you’ve got Julia Lauren, who fronts this Nashville-by-way-of-Arizona throwback with charisma and a colorfully retro style that doesn’t feel dated. With local acts Solis, Fortune Teller and Asheville’s Gold Light.
Lyfe Jennings
Wednesday 8 p.m. Oasis Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $33-$43/$53-$103 VIP. www.ticketmaster.com.
The soul singer (whose name refers to his time in prison) sends female fans swooning, but in addition to being an R&B sex symbol, he’s a thoughtful lyricist and jack of all trades who plays guitar, bass and piano while also writing and producing. He remains a big draw in the Southeast, despite still being left of the mainstream.
