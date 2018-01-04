Jimmy Buffett books tour stop at PNC Music Pavilion this spring

Parrotheads, rejoice: After skipping Charlotte last summer for the first time in recent memory, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will return to PNC Music Pavilion on Saturday, April 7, as part of his 2018 “I Don’t Know” Tour.
The Charlotte show is part of a high-profile spring for Buffett, who turned 71 on Christmas Day. On March 15, “Escape to Margaritaville” – a jukebox musical-comedy featuring 20 numbers written by Buffett (including songs like “Why Don’t We Get Drunk” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise”) – will premiere on Broadway.
He and the band will stop at North Charleston Coliseum the day before coming here, and then later in April, they’ll open two concerts for the Eagles: in Orlando on April 14 and Miami on April 21.
Buffett was last in Charlotte in April of 2016, when he poked fun at the state’s legislators (amid fallout over House Bill 2) by changing the lyrics to “The Great Filling Station Holdup” – he sang about a “great legislation holdup” and the lamentable predicament he finds himself in when “I don’t know where to pee.”
A native of Mobile, Ala., Buffett recently made headlines for serenading Doug and Louise Jones at a 25th wedding anniversary party for his home state’s new U.S. Senator-elect.
