In this Dec. 15 photo, singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett performs at a cafe in Key West, Fla.
In this Dec. 15 photo, singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett performs at a cafe in Key West, Fla. Rob O’Neal The Key West Citizen via Associated Press
In this Dec. 15 photo, singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett performs at a cafe in Key West, Fla. Rob O’Neal The Key West Citizen via Associated Press

Music & Nightlife

Jimmy Buffett books tour stop at PNC Music Pavilion this spring

By Théoden Janes

tjanes@charlotteobserver.com

January 04, 2018 08:21 AM

Parrotheads, rejoice: After skipping Charlotte last summer for the first time in recent memory, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will return to PNC Music Pavilion on Saturday, April 7, as part of his 2018 “I Don’t Know” Tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at www.ticketmaster.com or via charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

The Charlotte show is part of a high-profile spring for Buffett, who turned 71 on Christmas Day. On March 15, “Escape to Margaritaville” – a jukebox musical-comedy featuring 20 numbers written by Buffett (including songs like “Why Don’t We Get Drunk” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise”) – will premiere on Broadway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He and the band will stop at North Charleston Coliseum the day before coming here, and then later in April, they’ll open two concerts for the Eagles: in Orlando on April 14 and Miami on April 21.

Buffett was last in Charlotte in April of 2016, when he poked fun at the state’s legislators (amid fallout over House Bill 2) by changing the lyrics to “The Great Filling Station Holdup” – he sang about a “great legislation holdup” and the lamentable predicament he finds himself in when “I don’t know where to pee.”

A native of Mobile, Ala., Buffett recently made headlines for serenading Doug and Louise Jones at a 25th wedding anniversary party for his home state’s new U.S. Senator-elect.

 

Look who snuck in #sweethomealabama #dougjones #rolltide

A post shared by Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) on

Janes: 704-358-5897;

Twitter: @theodenjanes

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

F. C.s Jig - Mark and Maggie O'Connor (Official Video)

F. C.s Jig - Mark and Maggie O'Connor (Official Video) 3:52

F. C.s Jig - Mark and Maggie O'Connor (Official Video)
Riki Rachtman 1:19

Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio
Reinaldo Brahn talks about Brazil's music 2:58

Reinaldo Brahn talks about Brazil's music

View More Video