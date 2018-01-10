7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Hectorina/Naked Naps/Swell Friends
Friday 9 p.m. Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. $7. www.petrasbar.com.
Dylan Gilbert has made records since he was a kid. His band Hectorina’s upcoming album, “Muck” (out later this year), hints at hard-earned maturity with introspection and a bit of INXS-style funk. It’s also a lesson in how to make math rock seem laid-back. Raleigh duo Naked Naps marks the release of its “Year of the Chump,” while local Swell Friends plays its first show in two years.
Boulevards
Saturday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $8-$10. www.snugrock.com.
The world needs the freeing funk of Raleigh’s Jamil Rashad (aka Boulevards), who takes cues from ’80s pop/R&B, Prince, Rick James and Ready for the World. On top of that, he manages to insert deeper meaning and pain into tracks that demand you hit the dancefloor.
Plies
Sunday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $40/$50 VIP. www.livenation.com.
The Grammy-nominated Florida rapper has a polarizing presence, but his gangsta persona and lyrics – rife with crime, violence and drugs – often overshadow ongoing themes of relationships with lovers, friends or family. He exposes his “Purple Heart” with his latest.
Dorothy
Wednesday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $17.50-$20. www.visulite.com.
A blues-based hard-rock band may be the last thing you’d expect from Jay Z’s Roc Nation label, but there it is nonetheless. The band’s psych-rock-meets-old-West swagger and Dorothy Martin’s vocal and star power combine to burn a path between Concrete Blonde and Halestorm.
Peter Case/Dead Rock West
Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $17. www.eveningmuse.com.
The sound and spirit of the ’70s Los Angeles cowpunk movement (which spawned a big branch of what became Americana) is alive and well on this tour featuring former Nerves/Plimsouls singer-songwriter Case and Frank Drennen and Cindy Wasserman of DRW. The roots in classic country and rock n’ roll run deep, as does the connection the acts revisit on stage together.
Mary Lambert
Thursday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $15-$20. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Her hook in Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ “Same Love” took her from obscurity to the Grammys. A champion of and for curvy women, the LGBTQ community and survivors of assault, Lambert puts it all out there on records of confessional pop, with driving dance tracks and lyrics capable of drawing tears.
The Contenders
Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $12-$15. www.eveningmuse.com.
Milk Carton Kids’ Joey Ryan suggests Jay Nash and Josh Day’s debut album, “Laughing With the Reckless,” captures the intersection of modern America – where commonalities outweigh differences. With a knack for songwriting and tight live show, the pair shows the same kind of promise Jason Isbell did in his early solo days.
