Concert news: Bon Jovi to play Charlotte, one week after Rock & Roll HOF induction

Bon Jovi, the iconic New Jersey group that tops the 2018 class of inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has announced the spring dates of its “This House Is Not for Sale” Tour – and Charlotte’s Spectrum Center is smack-dab in the middle of that list.
The Grammy-winning band will perform at the uptown arena on Saturday, April 21, as Show No. 15 out of 26 they’ll headline between mid-March and mid-May. Bon Jovi also will stop at Raleigh’s PNC Arena, on April 24.
Though most fans will be coming out to hear megahits of yesteryear – “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Bad Medicine” and “I’ll Be There for You,” to name a few – the tour is in support of “This House Is Not for Sale,” their most recent album, which was originally released in November 2016. (Though the album did reach No. 1 on the charts, it didn’t produce a hit single.) On Feb. 23, Bon Jovi will re-release the CD with two new songs.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at www.LiveNation.com, www.Ticketmaster.com and through Spectrum Center’s box office. Each online ticket purchased will include a CD of the original “This House Is Not For Sale.” American Express Card Members can purchase tickets three days earlier, and Live Nation will have a presale that begins 24 hours early. Details are at www.bonjovi.com.
This will be the band’s first concert in Charlotte since its “Because We Can” world tour came to the arena in March 2013; it was the top-grossing tour in the world that year.
Exactly one week before the show here, Bon Jovi – led, of course, by Jon Bon Jovi, who turns 56 in March – will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with Nina Simone, the Cars, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. The ceremony will be held in Cleveland and broadcast on a later date by HBO and SiriusXM.
The addition of Bon Jovi further strengthens a powerhouse concert lineup for Spectrum Center in 2018, which will also see the arena host shows by Lana Del Rey (Jan. 30), Andrea Bocelli (Feb. 9), Kid Rock (Feb. 10), the Eagles (April 11), Sam Smith (July 6), Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper (July 28), Alan Jackson (Sept. 15) and Maroon 5 (Oct. 4).
