Sheila E: Timberlake won't use Prince hologram at Super Bowl

Musician Sheila E. appears ahead of her Super Bowl tailgate performance at Nomadic Live at The Armory, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Sheila E, a close friend of the late musician Prince, said Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn’t want to be hologrammed and said she wants “people to know there was no hologram.” TMZ reported Saturday that Timberlake was set to use a hologram of Prince during his halftime know performance Sunday. John Carucci AP Photo