Justin Timberlake adds Charlotte date to his tour. But you’ll have to be patient.

Fans will have to wait to see him for quite awhile – 337 days, to be exact – but Justin Timberlake will be making a splashy return to Charlotte’s uptown arena.
Following the release of his album “Man of the Woods” and his Super Bowl halftime show performance, the 37-year-old pop star has announced a second leg of North American dates that will include a concert at Spectrum Center on Jan. 8, 2019.
Never miss a local story.
The tour – which kicks off March 13 in Toronto and runs through the end of next January – has already sold more than 450,000 tickets across previously announced North American dates, according to promoter Live Nation. Timberlake will also play Atlanta on May 11 (at Infinite Energy Arena) and Jan. 10, 2019 (at Philips Arena), but the Charlotte show will be the singer’s only stop in the Carolinas.
Tickets to the Charlotte show will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26; a pre-sale for American Express card members will be held from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, until 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. (Members of The Tennessee Kids Fan Club are also eligible for a pre-sale. Details: https://vip.justintimberlake.com.)
Timberlake – whose fourth studio album, “Man Of The Woods,” was released Friday – last was in Charlotte in July 2014, when he sold out uptown’s arena for “The 20/20 Experience World Tour.” (A review of that concert is here.) Before that, he hadn’t been here since he was a member of NSYNC, in 2000, when the boy band played the old Charlotte Coliseum.
His Super Bowl performance on Sunday night was met with mixed reviews (some of the negative ones took him to task for his Prince tribute, others were due to factors beyond his control), although it also helped turn a selfie-obsessed kid into the biggest unwitting halftime show star since Left Shark.
For Spectrum Center, Timberlake’s tour further strengthens its powerhouse entertainment lineup in the coming year, which will also see the arena host shows by Andrea Bocelli (Friday), Kid Rock (Saturday), Kevin Hart (March 31), the Eagles (April 11), Bon Jovi (April 21), James Taylor (May 16), Journey and Def Leppard (June 9), Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train (June 18), Sam Smith (July 6), Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper (July 28), Alan Jackson (Sept. 15) and Maroon 5 (Oct. 4).
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
Comments