Snoop Dogg backs California student suspended over post

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2018, file photo Snoop Dogg cheers during the first half of an NFL football wild-card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons in Los Angeles. Snoop Dogg says he has the back of a California high school basketball player suspended from her team for posting a photo of the rapper holding what appears to be a marijuana cigarette. The Fresno Bee reported Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, that the rapper urged the student's lawyers to contact his representatives. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo