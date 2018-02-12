Cole Swindell to put on a show for All-Star Race fans in Charlotte

Charlotte Motor Speedway has tapped one of country music’s rising stars to get the crowd revved up before the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race on May 19.
Swindell – best-known for hits like “Chillin’ It,” “You Should Be Here” and “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” – will perform a 70-minute pre-race concert at 2 p.m., before the event in which NASCAR’s most heralded drivers will face off for a $1 million prize. The Warner Bros. Nashville artist also will co-host driver introductions.
“I’m pumped to be playing NASCAR’s Monster Energy All-Star Race this year,” Swindell said in a statement. “I’ve been a fan of NASCAR for so long, I can’t believe I’ll actually be part of the day’s activities. It will be great to see all my driver friends and cheer them on in person.”
As usual, the concert is “free” ... although of course that means free for anyone who’s paid for admission to the race. But it’s a great perk if you’re already going – and fans who really dig Swindell can pay $20 more for an upgrade that will put them in a reserved area in front of the stage (those tickets are limited and can be purchased by calling 1-800-455-3267 or at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com).
Never miss a local story.
Swindell will perform at the entrance outside of Turn 1 near Gate 8 at the track, adjacent to the Fan Zone.
The 34-year-old Bronwood, Ga. native performed at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement party at Whisky River in uptown Charlotte in December, and also opened for Dierks Bentley at PNC Music Pavilion last June.
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
Comments