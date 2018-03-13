Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson and Elvis Costello teaming up for show in Charlotte

At age 85, Country Music Hall of Famer Willie Nelson will return to Charlotte in May as part of the first leg of the 2018 edition of his marquee-name-filled Outlaw Music Festival Tour.
Artists scheduled to perform at PNC Music Pavilion on Saturday, May 26, include Nelson (appearing as Willie Nelson & Family), alt-country innovator Sturgill Simpson, power pop icon Elvis Costello (with The Imposters), folk rocker Brandi Carlile and Americana string band Old Crow Medicine Show. Promoter Live Nation says the plan is to eventually add more musicians to the bill.
Charlotte is the second stop on this leg of the tour; first up is Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, which will get Nelson & Family, Simpson, Alison Krauss, Delta Rae and others.
Each tour date of the Outlaw Music Festival – now in its third year – will feature local cuisine, craft beers, and opportunities to browse crafts by local artisans.
Tickets will go on sale at noon Friday at www.LiveNation.com, www.Ticketmaster.com and the venue box office, via the Live Nation app, or by calling 800-745-3000. VIP packages will be available. Citi card members will have access to tickets early, from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Thursday (details: http://www.citiprivatepass.com).
PNC Music Pavilion opens its 2018 concert season with a show by Jimmy Buffett on Saturday, April 7.
