Are you a ‘Jesse’s Girl’ fan? Two marquee concerts coming to Rock Hill

Rick Springfield of ‘Jesse’s Girl’ fame will return to Rock Hill this summer as one of two concerts scheduled at the Old Town Amphitheater.
Lyle Lovett is heading to Rock Hill too.
Springfield is set to perform June 28, city officials announced Monday. In June 2013, Springfield performed to a sellout crowd at the same venue.
A rocker for four decades who also was a soap opera heartthrob on General Hospital, Springfield has sold 25 million albums and had 17 top 40 hits including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You” and “Human Touch.”
Never miss a local story.
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band are set for Aug. 12. Lovett fuses country, blues and music other forms.
Another concert for July is also planned but details are not set.
Tickets for the venue next to Rock Hill City Hall at 144 E. Black Street go on sale on March 16 at www.onlyinoldtown.com/concert or https://get.crowntickets.com/
For more information, contact Cathy Murphy at 803-329-8756 or email cathy.murphy@cityofrockhill.com.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments