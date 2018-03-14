Mary Lambert will perform at Neighborhood Theatre on Sunday night.
7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

By Courtney Devores

Correspondent

March 14, 2018 07:44 AM

Matisyahu

Friday 8:30 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25. www.livenation.com.

Less of the Hasidic solo artist that emerged over a decade ago and more of a band (with all five members contributing to last year’s “Undercurrent”), Matisyahu’s look and sound has evolved from its reggae rap roots into more stylistically sprawling reggae and hip-hop-infused jam territory. But his message of peace, love and positivity remains much the same.

The English Beat

Saturday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $20. www.livenation.com.

Thirty-eight years after “Mirror in the Bathroom” and follow-up hits like “Save It for Later,” 62-year-old frontman Dave Wakeling keeps the Beat going. He usually includes some ’80s hits from his other band (General Public’s) in his sets as well, which makes for a fun night of new wave and ska skanking.

Foxies/Modern Moxie

Saturday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $5. www.snugrock.com.

Nashville transplant the Foxies combine a new wave aesthetic with colorful dance pop while boasting a singer whose voice ranges from Betty Boop-ish to the seductive electro-dance pop of Robyn. With Modern Moxie, which boasts the unique voice of Charlotte’s Madison Lucas – a Southern version of ’90s alt-rock band leader Tanya Donelly (Belly) with a flair for jazz phrasing.

Iced Earth

Sunday 7:30 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $20. www.livenation.com.

The long-running Tampa, Fla. metal band hits the 30-year mark (it was 1988 when it adopted the Iced Earth name) making some of the best music of its career with lone founder/guitarist Jon Schaffer and a lineup that’s solidified over the course of its last few albums. the New album “Incorruptible” is Arguably its best full-length since 1998.

Mary Lambert

Sunday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $15-$20. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

The snowstorm earlier this year meant this quirky Northwestern singer-songwriter had to push back her Charlotte date, but luckily she and opener Mal Blum were available to bring her body-positive, LGBTQ-championing, feminist indie pop back to town so soon.

Kyle Petty & David Childers

Tuesday 7:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $15-$20. www.eveningmuse.com.

Fans know Kyle Petty as a former NASCAR driver, commentator and the son of Richard Petty, but he’s been flirting with country music since the ’80s, when he had a short-lived deal with RCA. Petty’s back behind his acoustic with local roots music fixture Childers, who continues to build his international notoriety as one of the South’s sharpest, grittiest singer-songwriters and band leaders.

New Politics/Dreamers

Tuesday 7:30 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25. www.livenation.com.

The Danish trio followed 2015’s “Vikings” with 2017’s “Lost in Translation,” which focuses on the new experiences the band encountered post-success. Manhattan’s Dreamers know their way around a hook, as the dance rock trio proved with 2014’s “Wolves (You Got Me)” and 2016’s “Drugs.” The much-buzzed-about band joins the Wrecks as NP’s opening act.

