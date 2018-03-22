8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

K.Flay
Friday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $20. www.livenation.com.
In less than a year since releasing her breakout album, “Every Where is Some Where,” Kristine Flaherty has been nominated for a Grammy (for the infectious track “Blood in the Cut”) and toured arenas with Imagine Dragons. She’s back on stage sharing biting lyrical commentary over hip-hop flavored indie-rock that’s a fitting soundtrack for the unapologetic #metoo generation.
Black Linen
Friday 9 p.m. Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. $7-$10. www.petrasbar.com.
Charlotte rapper Solomon Tetteh heads up the bill and celebrates the third release in his Black Linen series, “Black Linen 3.0,” which weaves hip-hop, spoken word, soul and reggae, among other styles. The show’s eclectic lineup also features Lily Tallent, Jah-Monte, Lillian Blanche, Goldie and Monty Mak.
Icon For Hire
Sunday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $15-$18. www.visulite.com.
Last year, the duo of Ariel Bloomer and Shawn Jump declared “You Can’t Kill Us” (the title of their album and summer tour). This year, the punky electro-dance rock act urges its audience to “Turn Your Pain Into Art” (the title of Bloomer’s new book on self-love). Message-wise, it’s pop with positivity. Sonically, it’s a dayglow collision of Lady Gaga and Sleigh Bells.
Dashboard Confessional
Tuesday 6:30 p.m. Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $33.60. www.livenation.com.
After taking a swing at foot-stomping acoustic roots music with his band Twin Forks, getting further in touch with Nashville on a solo album, and touring with his other old band Further Seems Forever, frontman Chris Carrabba has ended Dashboard’s nine-year recording hiatus with a new album, “Crooked Shadows,” and is hitting the road. With Beach Slang.
Agent Orange
Tuesday 8 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $15. www.themilestone.club.
The surf punk trio – which inspired the Orange County sound that guided generations (and scored skate and snowboarding VHS videos and, later, video games) – is back under the leadership of vocalist/guitarist Mike Palm as the band nears its 40th anniversary in 2019.
Shannon McNally
Thursday 7:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $12-$15. www.eveningmuse.com.
After a five-year hiatus spent caring for her ailing mother, getting divorced and being a mom, McNally tapped Americana icon Rodney Crowell to produce “Black Irish,” one of her most personal, deeply felt albums. Crowell and McNally both penned several songs.
Amandla
Thursday 8 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $7-$10. www.themilestone.club.
Fast on the heels of the vinyl release of his “Laughing Hearts,” the alter ego of original Ween drummer Claude Coleman Jr. brings the live-band version of his project to town. “Laughing Hearts” is a stylistically free record that can echo a Grateful Dead jam on one track, draw on ’70s AM pop on the next, then flirt with ’80s new romanticism, before delving into R&B and funk.
Cigarettes After Sex
Thursday 9 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $18. www.livenation.com.
On its much-buzzed-about, self-titled debut, this El Paso-born, Brookyn-based dream-pop outfit combines the slick atmospherics and intimate feel of the city with a haunting, ghostly quality rich in its Texas origins. The album is both grim and dreamy.
