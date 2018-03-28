8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Sinners & Saints
Friday 9 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $10. www.visulite.com.
A little over a year since the release of its second album, “On the Other Side,” the Charlotte acoustic roots duo of Perry Fowler and Mark Baran stage one more hometown gig before embarking on a month-long tour of Europe in April and May. The trek will spread the band’s homegrown Southern charm and uplifting songs throughout Belgium, France, Germany, Switzerland and Italy.
Los Acoustic Guys
Friday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $7. www.snugrock.com.
Formed in Winston-Salem, this Latin sextet — which can seamlessly shift from Spanish to English — draws on contemporary American and Latin pop and rock from the ’80s and ’90s spiked with sounds of its band members’ roots in Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia. With Dorian Gris, a throwback to Charlotte’s early 2000s Latin rock scene.
Daddy Issues
Saturday 7 p.m. Lunchbox Records, 825 Central Ave. $7. https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3351229.
This Nashville trio heads up a lineup of indie and garage bands with fuzzy, mid-tempo rock songs that combine contemporary indie rock with a nostalgic underground punk aesthetic reminiscent of K Records or Kill Rock Stars circa 1998. While there are shades of the Breeders, Speedy Ortiz and even K’s Choice, Daddy Issues boasts its own distinct voice. With Alright and Dollhands.
The Weight Band
Saturday 8 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 34 N. College St. $25-$37.50. www.blumenthalarts.org.
Jim Weider (of The Band), Brian Mitchell (the Levon Helm Band), Marty Greb (who wrote for The Band), Albert Rogers (The Jim Weider Band) and Michael Bram (who played with Jason Mraz) pay tribute to the seminal early country-rock outfit The Band, revisiting classic material like “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.”
Broken Social Scene
Tuesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $35-$45. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The Canadian super group’s long-awaited 2017 album “Hug of Thunder” served as a terrific welcome back, as members of Metric, Stars, Do Make Say Think and Feist (among others) regroup. Part celebratory alt-pop, part thoughtful rumination on hope and perseverance in the strained political and social climate, “Hug” was one of the best albums of 2017. With Belle Game.
Rogue Wave
Wednesday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $14-$18. www.visulite.com.
With the recent 10th-anniversary reissue of its acclaimed 2007 album, “Asleep at Heaven’s Gate” (the follow-up to 2017’s fun, interesting covers album, which features bonus tracks and a cover of “All You Need Is Love”), the Oakland indie outfit revisits that same material on tour, playing the album in its entirety.
Three Dog Night
Thursday 7:30 p.m. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $47-$87. www.ticketmaster.com.
Danny Hutton, one of the group’s founding vocalists, and original guitarist Michael Allsup keep this dog running more than 50 years after its inception. Its catalog includes timeless hits and movie-soundtrack staples like “Joy to the World” and “Mama Told Me Not to Come,” which also introduced the world to songwriters like Hoyt Axton and Randy Newman.
The James Hunter Six
Thursday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $25-$28. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Grammy-nominated British soul singer James Hunter’s latest album is a love letter to his new marriage, featuring aching foresight into how relationships change with time. With the help of Daptone Records’ founder Bosco Mann (Hunter is Daptone’s first UK signing), Hunter digs deep, weaving a record that captures the intricacies of love.
