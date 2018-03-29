These are the artists who will be inducted into the N.C. Music Hall of Fame this fall

Concord native Dolphus Ramseur and Monroe native Calvin Richardson are among seven acts that will be inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame this fall, the organization announced Thursday.
Ramseur — a record executive and founder of Ramseur Records, an independent label based in North Carolina — is best known for his long partnership with The Avett Brothers; the band's first release with Ramseur Records was the 2003 album "A Carolina Jubilee." Ramseur's label also signed Brevard's Steep Canyon Rangers in 2016.
Richardson, a 41-year-old R&B/soul singer-songwriter, has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards: In 2003, he shared a nomination with Ann Nesby for "Love Has Finally Come at Last," and co-wrote and performed a song on Raphael Saadiq's Grammy-nominated album "Instant Vintage"; then in 2010, his Bobby Womack tribute album "Facts of Life" garnered two Grammy noms.
Also on the list of 2018 inductees: Grammy-nominated gospel singer Luther Barnes, of Rocky Mount; Grammy-nominated rocker and former "American Idol" finalist Chris Daughtry, of Roanoke Rapids; late Piedmont blues guitarist Blind Boy Fuller, of Wadesboro; Grammy-nominated pianist and composer John Tesh, who studied at N.C. State; and Gospel Music Hall of Fame family ensemble The Hoppers, of Madison.
The induction ceremony — which marks the N.C. Music Hall of Fame's 10th since relocating to Kannapolis — is scheduled to take place Thursday, Oct. 18, at the city's Gem Theatre. It is open to the public, with tickets to go on sale late this spring at www.northcarolinamusichalloffame.org. It is not yet clear which if any of the honorees will be able to attend.
