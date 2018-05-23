7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Trashcan Sinatras
Friday 7 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $22-$25. www.eveningmuse.com.
The Scottish outfit — which had a few modern-rock hits in the U.S. in the early ’90s, including “Hayfever” and “Only Tongue Can Tell” — revisit 1990’s “Cake” (its biggest U.S. album) and its follow-up “I’ve Seen Everything”; they’ll play both records in their entirety, as well as songs from a catalog that reaches back more than 30 years.
Matthew Sweet
Friday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $25-$30. www.visulite.com.
The veteran power-pop singer-songwriter and prolific purveyor of ’90s alt-rock hits like “Sick of Myself” and “Girlfriend” returns to Charlotte for the first time since, well, the ’90s. He’s here following last week’s release of “Tomorrow’s Daughter,” the companion album to 2017’s “Tomorrow Forever.” Both are vintage Sweet.
Ledisi
Friday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $32.50. www.livenation.com.
The New Orleans-bred, jazz-influenced soul singer has been nominated for Grammy Awards 12 times but has never won – which may make her the Susan Lucci of music. 2017’s Caribbean and hip-hop-tinged “Let Love Rule” might break that streak; it shows off her vibrancy with a touch of social and political awareness. Melania Fiona and Tweet open.
Tech N9ne
Saturday 8:30 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25. www.livenation.com.
A workhorse in the studio and on the road (and a savvy businessman), the St. Louis rapper/actor became the most successful independent hip-hop artist in the business over the last decade. He helped to the launch the careers of Krizz Kaliko, Just Juice, Joey Cool and King ISO, all of whom also appear on the bill.
Eva Ayllon
Sunday 7 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $45-$85. www.blumenthalarts.org.
The dominant voice in Peruvian music since the ’70s, Ayllon has served as her homeland’s musical ambassador, drawing on the African, Spanish and local influences, complex rhythms, indigenous melodies, and Latin dance of Peru. Though based in the U.S. for years, her intimate performance is a rarity in Charlotte.
Big Boi
Wednesday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25. www.livenation.com.
Don’t hold your breath for another Outkast reunion any time soon, but its more-public and more-prolific half plans to perform both his solo hits and the hip-hop duo’s biggest numbers as well as material from last year’s solo effort “Boomiverse” — so expect a pretty great show even without André 3000.
Justin Townes Earle and Lilly Hiatt
Thursday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $25-$30. www.visulite.com.
These two second-generation singer-songwriters have a lot to live up to considering their fathers are legendary songwriters Steve Earle and John Hiatt, respectively. Fortunately, Earle and Hiatt have both created music that stands on its own, her with 2017’s excellent “Trinity Lane” and him with an acclaimed catalog now seven albums deep.
