Let's try this again: Willie Nelson announces makeup date for show he walked out on

Four days after illness caused Willie Nelson to abruptly pull out of a concert at Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion, the 85-year-old country singer has announced he will return to the venue on June 20 to make up the date.
Promoter Live Nation said tickets purchased for May 26 will be honored the night of the new show, with no advance exchange necessary. Additionally, tickets for the June 20 concert are on sale now at www.LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, the PNC Music Pavilion box office, Ticketmaster, or by phone at 800-745-3000.
The Country Music Hall of Famer came to Charlotte this past Saturday night specifically to headline his Outlaw Music Festival, then left without ever playing or singing a single note — leaving fans confused, angry and disappointed.
Live Nation issued a press release after 11 p.m., saying, simply: "Due to illness, Willie Nelson was unable to play tonight at the Outlaw Music Festival at PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte. Fans are asked to please hold on to their tickets until the new date is announced."
Nelson reportedly came out and walked off twice. In a fan video posted Saturday night, Nelson can be shown shuffling slowly onto the stage, picking up a guitar, setting the guitar back down, whipping his cowboy hat into the crowd, then shuffling back off-stage.
Concertgoers then stood around for an hour before they were told that Nelson would not be coming back and that the show was over.
It's been a rough year for Nelson. He also canceled multiple concerts in February due to the flu, although — fortunately for fans in those cities — he made the call well in advance.
Nelson's abrupt departure was the most significant of a number of blows to the festival, which in April saw Elvis Costello withdraw due to "a non life-threatening surgical procedure" and two weeks ago saw Brandi Carlile bow out "due to unexpected family obligations overseas."
Live Nation's press release containing the announcement of the rescheduled date notes that Nelson will be joined by "special guests," but does not provide specifics. This story will be updated when acts are announced.
