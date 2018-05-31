6 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Jason Scavone
Friday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $10-$12. www.visulite.com.
Local singer-songwriter and former Noises 10 and Hot Gates leader Jason Scavone (who held his own with Brandi Carlile on a killer duet via Starbucks called “My Repair”) joins Brit Drozda and Sparkman. Scavone produced both artists’ respective releases. Drozda’s was released a few months back, while Sparkman’s is forthcoming.
Rock the Park
Saturday 5 p.m. Carowinds Paladium, 14523 Carowinds Blvd. $55.55. www.ticketmaster.com.
Seemingly ageless Christian pop giant TobyMac — who at 53 has logged more than 30 years in the music business — heads up this annual summer-signaling Christian music festival. Also on the bill are Hollyn, Zach Williams, Micah Tyler, Byron “Mr. Talkbox” Chambers, and Big Daddy Weave.
Mineral Girls
Saturday 8 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $7. www.themilestone.club.
Although buoyed by its well-received latest release “this is the last time every time,” the Charlotte indie quartet is calling it quits following an East Coast/Midwest farewell tour. Its final show, which promises to be emotional and fun, includes Museum Mouth, Dollar Signs, and current tour mates Dollhands.
Diamonds & Whiskey
Saturday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $10. www.visulite.com.
Guitarist Von Bury (Lovesucker, Chelsea Daggers, Red All Over) hooks up with soulful Southern siren Jenny Webb in this dark and bluesy country ensemble, which vocalist Webb describes fittingly as “true-blood music.” It’s easy to imagine the seedy bars and humid swamps with a streak of gothic noir while listening to the Charlotte act.
Sunflower Bean
Tuesday 9 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $12. www.snugrock.com.
With a sweetness and maturity reminiscent of earlier alternative-pop bands like the Sundays, this indie New York trio brings its charming balance of sunny melodies and lyrical depth to its sophomore LP “Twentytwo in Blue.” After opening for Sleigh Bells this winter, the trio headlines more-intimate settings with Nude Party.
Skating Polly
Wednesday 9 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $10. www.milestone.club.
Picking up where Veruca Salt and a pre-pop Tegan and Sara left off, Oklahoma step sisters Kelli Mayo and Peyton Bighorse’s just-released full-length “The Make It All Snow” plays like the next chapter in post-riot-grrrl rock. The band has already caught the ears of punk pioneer Exene Cervenka — it opened X’s 40th anniversary tour last year.
