‘Top Chef’ taps Charlotte chef for its 14th season

The rumors are true: 5Church executive chef Jamie Lynch is one of eight newcomers who will challenge eight returning players on the upcoming season of Bravo reality-competition show “Top Chef.”
“Top Chef’s” 14th season will be set in Charleston, S.C., home to 5Church’s second location; a third opened in Atlanta this past June. Lynch, a graduate of the New England Culinary Institute in Burlington, Vt., oversees all three restaurants.
He moved to Charlotte in 2002, spent time at restaurants such as Barrington’s and Blue, then opened 5Church here in 2012 with partners Patrick Whalen, Alejandro Torio and Ayman Kamel. Lynch was named Charlotte Magazine’s Best Chef in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
Other new “Top Chef” contestants will include Silvia Barban of Brooklyn, N.Y., Emily Hahn of Charleston, Annie Pettry of Louisville, Ky., Sylva Senat of Philadelphia, Pa., Gerald Sombright of Marco Island, Fla., BJ Smith of Portland, Ore., and Jim Smith of Montgomery, Ala. The identities of the cast members who are veterans of the show have not yet been revealed.
“Cheftestants” will compete to impress a panel of judges that includes host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, and new judge Graham Elliot, with the winner scoring $125,000, a feature in Food & Wine magazine, and a showcase at the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colo.
The 75-minute season premiere of “Top Chef” will air on Bravo at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.
