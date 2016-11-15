Charlotte-area dining notes

Evoke
Evoke (555 S. McDowell St.) will host a Heitz Cellars Vertical wine dinner 6:30 p.m. Friday. The four-course prix fixe menu with wine pairings is $96 per person. Reservations: 980-237-5354.
Blue Restaurant & Bar
Blue (206 N. College St.) will host Jay and Barbara Raffaldini of Raffaldini Vineyards for an evening of North Carolina food and wines at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Four courses, dessert and wine pairings are $59.95 per person. Reservations: 704-927-2583.
Red Clay Ciderworks
Red Clay Ciderworks (245 Clanton Road) will host a Fall Cider and Small Plates tasting with The Gourmand Chef from 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Small plates with seasonal cider pairings are $30 per person. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com.
Food Truck Friday
Food Truck Friday will host a Brunch & Brews food truck rally from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 2161 Hawkins St. Planned are breakfast and brunch fare from seven food trucks, live music and beer from Sycamore Brewing.
On Nov. 25, a Slider Fest will be held in the same spot from 5-11 p.m. Live music, craft beer, wine and a variety of sliders from area food trucks will be featured.
Pearlz Oyster Bar
Pearlz (7804 Rea Road) is hosting an oyster roast from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. All-you-can-eat oysters for $20, $3 mimosas, $4 OMB drafts and live music are planned.
AZN Azian Cuizine
AZN (4620 Piedmont Row Drive) chefs will compete in the Ultimate Sushi Chef Battle with Sushi Smackdown Charlotte from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday. Unlimited appetizers, sushi, dessert and one beer or a glass of wine or sake are $49. Guests will watch the chefs compete, sample their creations and vote on the top chef. Tickets: www.saviproductions.com.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Ruth’s Chris (6000 Fairview Road) together with Larken Egleston of Republic National Distributing Co. and Danny Sanford of Fine Wine Trading Co. will host a whiskey and wine dinner at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Four courses with pairings are $110 per person; each guest will receive a Riedel single malt glass and a Manhattan old-fashioned glass as a souvenir. Reservations: 704-556-1115.
The Fig Tree Restaurant
The Fig Tree Restaurant (1601 E. 7th St.) has added seasonal menu items. New are pumpkinseed crusted sea scallops over bourbon brown sugar pecans, Harmony Ridge duck breast over almond and fig risotto, a Skuna Bay salmon filet over sweet corn, pancetta, shitake mushroom and dill Ragu and chilled Spanish octopus. Reservations: 704-332-3322.
5Church
5Church will offer German fare at their booth in the Charlotte Christmas Village at Romare Bearden Park from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Eve. A choice of bratwurst, knockwurst or liverwurst toast with potato salad, dessert and a soft drink is $25. For more information on the Christmas Village visit www.cltchristmasvillage.com.
Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen
Chef Alyssa Wilen of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen (2104 South Blvd.) is now selling a line of gourmet spreads. A Smoked Chili and Rosemary Mustard Spread is made with fresh rosemary can be used as a spread or dip, or mixed with olive oil to make salad dressing. A Champagne-Tomato Jam can be used as a spread on sandwiches and crackers or used as a finishing touch on prime rib. Spreads can be purchased online at www.chefalyssaskitchen.com or at Pasta and Provisions, Rhino Market, Queen City Pantry, Savory Spice Shop and Pour Olive.
Hickory Tavern
Hickory Tavern has unveiled a new fall and winter drink menu. Featured are a Kentucky Bourbon and Cider, Tavern Holiday Punch, a White Chocolate Martini, Butterscotch Apple Cider and more. Locations: www.hickorytavern.com.
The Liberty
The Liberty (1812 South Blvd.) will serve a three-course Thanksgiving dinner from noon-8 p.m. Nov. 24. Cost is $35 per person. Reservations: 704-332-8830.
Reid’s Fine Foods
Reid’s in SouthPark (Barclay Downs Dr.) will host a Holiday Jam from 6-10:30 p.m. Nov. 25. Local musicians will provide live music on the patio and food specials will be offered throughout the night. Admission to the event is $5 per person.
Fran’s Filling Station
Fran’s (2410 Park Road) will host a day-long Meatballs and Spaghetti Benefit from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Eat at the restaurant for $12 a plate, or take your meal to go. Two take-out options here: a 22-ounce container for $12, or 32 ounces for $22. Event is first-come, first-served, and 75 percent of the proceeds will go to Charlotte Rescue Mission.
