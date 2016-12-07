Charlotte-area dining notes

The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar
Charlotte-based Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar is growing. The restaurant’s fifth location is slated to open in the summer of 2017 at 105 Summit Blvd. in Birmingham, Ala. The concept will be housed in a 6,000-square-foot space at The Summit. Cowfish currently has locations in Charlotte, Raleigh, Orlando and Atlanta.
The Porter’s House
Kim and Jon Dressler’s Rare Roots Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Dressler’s and Dogwood Southern Table, are opening their newest concept: The Porter’s House, at 7417 Waverly Walk in the new Waverly development off of Providence Road off of 485. The “modern chophouse for the new South” plans to open in February.
The Asbury
Executive chef Matthew Krenz has unveiled new winter menus at The Asbury (235 N. Tryon St.). Krenz’s goal for the new dishes: to utilize much lesser-used cuts of the animal, creating a more sustainable food chain. A look at the small plates finds smoked duck hearts, liver and onions, smoked bison tongue and crispy ham crusted scallops. Expect beer-braised pork cheeks and an arugula infused risotto with winter vegetables as well as a sage and brown butter catch served with cornbread kush on the large plates menu.
Passion8
Passion8 (1523 Elizabeth Ave.) will host a Cookie Class with Santa for kids at 11 a.m. Saturday. Cookie decorating and lunch with Santa are $35 per child and reservations are required.
Reid’s Fine Foods
Reid’s Fine Foods of SouthPark (4331 Barclay Downs Dr.) has added seasonal cocktails to its menu for the holidays. New are spiked egg nog, a cranberry mule, spiced winter tea, a chocolate martini and winter punch.
JJ’s Red Hots
JJ’s Red Hots has kicked off its annual 12 Days of Hot Dogs promotion at both Charlotte-area locations. The promo highlights 12 unique customer hot dog creations, with each dog featured for one day through Dec. 18. The finalist with the most sales on their hot dog’s day will win a $150 Amazon gift card and bragging rights. Locations: www.jjsredhots.com.
BLT Steak
BLT Steak (110 N. College St.) is offering a Nutcracker themed, prix fixe blackboard special on Charlotte Ballet Nutcracker show dates this month. The menu features Sugarplum Pound Cake and is available before and after shows for $60 per person. Reservations: 704-972-4380.
Blue Restaurant & Bar
Blue (206 N. College St.) will host a Moet & Chandon dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Cost of $75 per person includes a four-course meal with dessert from chef Gene Briggs and bubbles. Reservations: 704-927-2583.
Jennifer Brantley, correspondent
