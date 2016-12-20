Charlotte-area dining notes

James Beard House Dinner
Charlotte chefs Luca Annunziata of Passion8 and Sylvain Rivet of Renaissance Patisserie will join French master butcher Marc Pauvert of the Four Seasons, Baltimore to present “The Butcher, The Baker and The Chef” on Jan. 27 at the James Beard House in New York City. The six course dinner featuring both French and Italian dishes is open to the public for $175 per person. Menu and details: www.jamesbeardfoundation.org. A preview dinner for the event with Chefs Luca and Sylvain will be held in Charlotte on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. at Passion8 (1523 Elizabeth Ave.). Cost is $75 per person; reservations: 704-910-3161.
The Flipside Restaurant Group
Jon and Amy Fortes, the owners of The Flipside Restaurant group, have opened their newest concept, Flipside’s Corner Grind in Pineville at 333 Main St. Offered are soups, salads and grinders.
Fort Mill’s The Flipside Café (3150 US-21) has recently revamped its menu and added a full service bar. Also new: the spot now takes reservations every day. Reserve your seat at 803-802-1711.
Chef/owner Amy Fortes has been chosen as the South Carolina Chef Ambassador for 2017. Each year the Chef Ambassador Program names four chefs from across the state to promote S.C.’s local food culture. The representative chefs then attend events to spotlight the state’s agricultural offerings throughout their one year tenure.
BAKU
Yama Asian Fusion and Yama Izakaya owners Birdie Yang and Janine Lu have assumed ownership and management of SouthPark’s BAKU (4515 Sharon Road). Since taking over, the new owners have updated the menu, adding new specialty sushi rolls, seafood dishes and variations of the rice dish kamameshi. Some of the restaurant’s equipment and the interior have been updated by Yang and Lu, as well. Reservations: 704-817-7173.
Nellie’s Southern Kitchen
The Jonas family of Belmont’s Nellie’s Southern Kitchen (36 N. Main St.) will be featured on a Food Network special, Jonas Restaurant, Family Style. The show will follow Kevin Jonas, Sr. and his wife Denise along with other members of the Jonas family as they prepare to open their new restaurant in Belmont. The show airs at 7 p.m. on Dec. 26 on the Food Network Channel.
Aqua e Vino
Christmas Eve dinner will be served a la carte at Aqua e Vino on Dec. 24 beginning at 5 p.m. In celebration of truffle month, the holiday menu features a number of dishes that guests can add white truffles to for an additional $10. Reservations: 704-364-4445.
Vivace
Vivace (1100 Metropolitan Ave.) will open at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and offer its regular menu as well as a four-course menu. Cost of the prix fixe menu is determined by reservation time. Guests dining from 4 - 6:45 p.m. will pay $42 per person. Guests dining from 7 - 11 p.m. will pay $55 per person. Reservations: 704-370-7755.
Leroy Fox
Leroy Fox (705 S. Sharon Amity Road) will host a Foxy Hollywood New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. The four-course, black tie optional dinner with champagne cocktail pairings is $70 per person. An after party with a DJ, dancing and champagne toast at midnight are included in the ticket price. Tickets: 704-366-3232.
Aix en Provence
Aix en Provence (545-B Providence Road) will offer Christmas Eve dinner on Dec. 24 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. The four course menu is $75 per person. Two seating times will be available here on New Year’s Eve: 5 - 6:30 p.m. and 7 - 8:30 p.m. The New Year’s Eve dinner menu is $85 per person; live music is planned for the evening. Reservations: 704-332-1886.
The Asbury
The Asbury (235 N. Tryon St.) will served dinner on New Year’s Eve with reservations starting at 5:30 p.m. The five-course tasting menu from Chef Matthew Krenz is $80 per person. Wine pairings can be added to the meal for an additional $40. Reservations: 704-342-1193.
WP Kitchen + Bar
WP Kitchen + Bar (6706 Phillips Place Ct.) will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 - 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Their regular menu along with features will be available. Reservations: 704-295-0101.
The Fig Tree Restaurant
The Fig Tree Restaurant will serve its full menu on New Year’s Eve along with features from Executive Chef Greg Zanitsch beginning at 5 p.m. Reservations: 704-332-3322.
Fork!
Fork! of Cornelius (20517 N. Main St.) will serve a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner with a glass of champagne for $65 per person. Reservations are being accepted for 5:30, 7:30 or 9:30 p.m. at 704-655-7465.
Reid’s Fine Foods
Both locations of Reid’s (4331 Barclay Downs Dr., 2823 Selwyn Ave.) will offer a three course dinner with a champagne toast on New Year’s Eve for $55 per person beginning at 5 p.m. SouthPark reservations: Stephanie@reids.com. Myers Park reservations: mark@reids.com.
5Church
5Church (127 N. Tryon St.) will serve both New Year’s Eve dinner and New Year’s Day brunch. The four course dinner on Dec. 31 is $75 per person for reservations between 5 - 5:45 p.m., $80pp from 6 - 6:45 p.m. and $90pp from 7 - 7:45 p.m. Reservations from 8 p.m. on are $120pp and include a DJ, dancing and a countdown to the ball drop. Upgrade to an open bar and late night buffet from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. for an additional $50 per person.
5Church will host a New Year’s Day brunch buffet from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 1. The menu features fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese, bourbon French toast and more. Cost is $35 for adults and $21 for children 12 and under. Reservations for the brunch and New Year’s Eve: 704-919-1322.
Le Meridien
Le Meridien Charlotte (555 S. McDowell St.) will host the 4th annual Southern Skyline Grand Ball on Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. The black-tie optional event will feature four stages with live entertainment and hors d’oeuvres from Executive Chef Oscar A. La Fuente. Cost for the evening: $130 per guest for all-inclusive premium drinks and hors d’oeuvres and access to all four stages or $180 for all-inclusive top shelf spirits, signature cocktails and starters plus an early entrance time of 8 p.m. A VIP hotel package that includes a room at the hotel for the night is also available for $400 per person. Tickets: www.southern-skyline.com.
Good Food on Montford
Good Food (1701 Montford Dr.) will be open on New Year’s Eve from 5:30 - 11 p.m. Their regular menu will be served along with holiday features. Reservations: 704-525-0881.
Stagioni
Stagioni (715 Providence Road) will feature a five-course New Year’s Eve dinner with reservations starting at 5:30 p.m. Included in the cost of $75 per person are an amuse bouche, prosecco toast and four courses from Chef Andrew Dodd. Reservations: 704-372-8110.
Evoke
Evoke (555 S. McDowell St.) will host a New Year’s Day Hangover brunch on Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. The buffet is $55 per person and includes ricotta pancakes, an omelet station, a carving station and $1 Bloody Marys with any brunch purchase. Reservations: 980-237-5354.
Blue Restaurant & Bar
Blue (206 N. College St.) is accepting reservations for New Year’s Eve from 5 - 11 p.m. A three course, first seating menu is planned for 5 -6:30 p.m. for $34.95 per person. The Presley Group will be performing live music from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.; a $5 cover charge goes into effect at 10 p.m. Reservations: 704-927-2583.
Passion8
Passion8 (1523 Elizabeth Ave.) will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a Studio 54 party. Choose from a four-course dinner with seatings from 5 - 9 p.m. for $68 per person or join the after party only from 10 p.m. - 1 a.m. for $32 per person. The after party includes passed hors d’oeuvres and bubbles at midnight. A DJ will provide disco music and dance tunes from 11 p.m. - 1 a.m. Reservations: 704-910-3161.
Jennifer Brantley, correspondent
