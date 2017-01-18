Why buy out the bar when you can rent a brewery?

Triple C Brewing founder Chris Harker didn’t have to look far for a wedding venue. He and his wife Julia Harker tied the knot at the brewery on Oct. 1 of last year.
“It’s just a little more laid-back and kind of fits our personalities more,” said Chris Harker. “We looked around at some of the more traditional options. They were expensive and a little stuffy for our tastes.”
Though the Harkers obviously have a special connection with the brewery, they’re not the only ones considering the brewery as a wedding venue. Chris Harker is fielding requests from other couples looking to get hitched at Triple C Brewing – not in the brewery’s warehouse, where he and his wife Julia Harker got married, but in the brewery’s new event space across the street at 2832 Griffith St.
Set to open in March, the 10,000-square-foot building will serve as a private events space for the brewery. Half of that space will be used for events, and a glass window looking into the other half will offer a view of a new seven-barrel brewhouse. The brewery’s sizeable collection of barrels will make their way across the street, with the potential to add more barrels and large oak foeders for aging sour beers.
The bar in the event space will feature 20 taps, and with lots of reclaimed pine to mimic the brewery’s tasting room across the street. Though Harker receives requests to host events in that space frequently, he does not rent out the taproom.
“We’ve turned that business down quite a bit since we’ve opened,” Harker said. “We’ve used our warehouse space for events. It’s not air-conditioned or finished, so it’s not perfect for every event. But I did have my wedding back there.”
Many of Charlotte’s breweries have made similar efforts to accommodate the growing number of people interested in hosting events at breweries. Sugar Creek Brewing has a 2,000-square-foot space just off the taproom with a private bar and an audio-visual system. Across the street, The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery has a 1,700-square-foot Festhalle that it frequently uses to host a variety of events.
Like Triple C, Birdsong Brewing didn’t have a dedicated events space at its original taproom. When the brewery opened its new facility in 2015, however, it added a small private events space off of its taproom. Lisa Nitchke, the brewery’s event coordinator, gets weekly inquiries from people interested in booking the space for birthday parties, rehearsal dinners, receptions, beer dinners and baby showers.
At Triple C, Harker sees its new space – which will offer a unique atmosphere while maintaining distance from the rest of the brewery – as a major advantage when compared with other venues.
“It’s pretty big, and it’s private,” said Harker. “It’s its own building. It’s got its own address, its own bar, big bathrooms, and its own catering kitchen.”
Harker has already received lots of requests to rent out the space, which should open in March (the brewery portion will be coming later). He plans to use the space to host more of the brewery’s events, and also wants to look into the possibility of hosting concerts.
“We’ve lost a ton of concert venues recently,” he said. “We would like to make something like that work.”
Sip of the Week
Honey Pie, Birdsong Brewing Co.
The bad news: Birdsong Brewing Co. quickly sold out of its initial run of Honey Pie cans. The good news: The brewery released a second batch of cans in the taproom on Thursday. One of the brewery’s most popular seasonals, Honey Pie is a double IPA brewed with more than 500 pounds of honey from Charlotte’s Cloister Honey. $15 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans.
