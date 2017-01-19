Charlotte-area dining notes

Got your reservations lined up?
Charlotte’s annual Queen’s Feast Restaurant Week kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. More than 130 restaurants in Charlotte and its surrounding counties participate, offering three-course meals for $30 or $35. Get the list of restaurants and menus at www.charlotterestaurantweek.com. (Remember: You still have to pay the tax and tipping generously is appreciated.)
Sweethearts wanted
On Monday, City Lights Rooftop (555. S. McDowell St.) will launch a contest for couples, with the three winners earning the opportunity to propose under the stars at the rooftop bar on Valentine’s Day with the city as a backdrop. The complimentary over-the-top private proposals include dinner for two at Evoke, a bottle of champagne and candles that read “Marry Me?” The contest runs through Feb. 8. Details: www.facebook.com/citylightsrooftop.
Wine and dine
▪ Carolina Vines in Newton hosts Taste of the New South at the historic Peacock Inn – a converted farmhouse well over 100 years old that’s now a B&B – Monday at Catawba Farms (1670 Southwest Blvd.). Chef Dennis’ five-course spin on modern Southern cuisine is paired with six Spanish wines. 7 p.m. $55. 828-464-5780.
▪ Aqua e Vino (4219 Providence Road) hosts Bagna Cauda Wine Dinner Monday. A six-course menu featuring dishes like antipasto, handmade ravioli, fondue and flan will be served alongside a sampling of libations. 7 p.m. $70. Reservations required. 704-364-4445.
▪ Bond Street Wines (605 Providence Road) offers a taste of Croatia Tuesday, when it will offer a sampling of reds, whites and sparkling wines, as well as Croatian cheese, meats, and truffles. 6:30 p.m. $20. 704-778-7616.
▪ Gusto Ballantyne hosts a California wine dinner Wednesday featuring Ghostwriter, Camp Vinyards and Hobo wines from different regions of the Golden state. The five-course meal includes a scallop with apple risotto appetizer, pork with bacon butter poached Brussels, and braised lamb shank. 6:30 p.m. $69 ($25 deposit required with reservation. www.gustoballantyne.com
A facelift at 40
Bojangles’ (which turns 40 this year) recently unveiled a redesigned restaurant concept at its new location in Greenville, S.C.; the new look includes more glass – which allows customers to watch biscuit makers at work – as well as Wi-Fi, multi-device charging stations, high-top tables and Adirondack chairs. Similar renovations/redesigns are coming to the Charlotte-based chain’s hometown locations on Billy Graham Parkway, on South Tryon Street near Arrowood Road, in Steele Creek near Interstate 485, and on West Trade Street.
Comments