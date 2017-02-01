Charlotte breweries bring back fan favorites

When Sycamore Brewing first brewed The Salty Coconut Red Ale, founder Justin Brigham swore it would be the last time.
The mesh bag holding the coconut broke, which led to a clogged drain and coconut all over the place. It was 1 a.m., and Brigham had to use a plumber’s snake to clear the drain. That initial batch sold out at the taproom quickly though, and the brewery still brews it occasionally despite the effort involved.
“If we have a cult beer, that’s it for sure,” said Brigham.
The beer hasn’t been on tap since November, but the brewery will brew it again within the week and release a limited run of cans soon. That will appease the fans that call the brewery, ask about it in the taproom, or drive 50 miles or more to get it.
Charlotte’s breweries are constantly adding new beers to their portfolios, but this often means much-loved beers have to take a backseat to more popular offerings.
Like Sycamore Brewing, NoDa Brewing is no stranger to brewing with coconut. In addition to its Coco Loco Porter, the brewery has also brewed a stronger version called Imperial Coco Loco. Not a week goes by that someone doesn’t ask about it in the taproom, according to brewery president Suzie Ford. Those people will be thrilled to know that Imperial Coco Loco will return in March or April of this year, and it’s not the only crowd favorite coming back. The imperial version of Hop Drop ‘n Roll will return in July, and later this year the brewery will bring back Pacific Reign, an imperial IPA brewed with New Zealand hops that they bottled just once back in 2013 (all three of these will be draft only this time).
At The Unknown Brewing Co., founder Brad Shell gets frequent requests to bring back a variety of beers, from their Kitten Snuggles (an imperial farmhouse ale brewed with catnip, milk sugar and apricots) to Bound For Carolina (an imperial brown ale brewed with grits and sorghum, then aged in barrels from Virgil Kane Distillery in Charleston). Last year’s Bright Ass Tank Top, a key lime gose aged in rum barrels, was so popular he’s decided to bring it back this year. But not every comeback beer needs be so exotic – Shell also recently tapped a batch of Head First Pale Ale, which was part of the brewery’s opening lineup but hasn’t been on in over a year. And it’s been two years since it has tapped Battle of the Shirts, a scotch ale that returns to their taps next week.
Wooden Robot Brewery initially planned for Universal Automaton, its sour farmhouse ale, to be a one-and-done beer. They ran out almost a year ago, and people have been asking about it since, according to Josh Patton, CEO of the brewery. That beer returned to the taproom this week. Also look for the sour IPA Hop Rocks, now called (Return of) Hop Rocks, to come back this year.
After a long hiatus, The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery brought Mecklenburger back last year, and the Helles lager will return later this year as well. Triple C Brewing gets requests to bring back their Space Cadet black IPA, which was last released two years ago. While they have no immediate plans to do so, their new 7-barrel brewhouse will give them the opportunity to brew on a smaller scale.
At Birdsong Brewing, fans ask about Psycho Killer double IPA and Communication Breakdown, which is the brewery’s Higher Ground IPA with jalapeño peppers. The brewery doesn’t have plans to brew either on their big system, but keep an eye out for the occasional cask or Thursty Thursday tapping.
Which local beer would you like to see make a comeback?
Event of the week
Queen City Brewers Festival
When: 1-4 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. Saturday.
Where: The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St.
What: The Queen City Brewers Festival, always held the day before the Super Bowl, returns with its wide variety of breweries from Charlotte and surrounding cities in the metro area. While tickets to the first session are sold out, fewer than 100 tickets to the second session are available at the time of this writing. The event raises funds for ACEing Autism, “a non-profit organization that uses the sport of tennis to improve the lives of children affected by autism spectrum disorders.” Details: www.qcbrewfest.com.
