6 Valentine’s Day dinner options for you and your sweetie

Dinners for two
▪ Reid’s Fine Foods will offer a special three-course dinner Friday through Tuesday at both its SouthPark and Myers Park locations. Menu highlights include seared sea scallops with fingerling potatoes, succotash and cornbread cream, grilled filet of beef and butter poached lobster tail with scalloped potatoes, and haricot verts and baby carrots, but the real draw is the Krispy Kreme doughnut bread pudding for dessert. Reservations: Myers Park, 704-377-1312; SouthPark, 704-377-7686.
▪ Morton’s Steakhouse (227 W. Trade St.) will serve its sweetheart surf and turf special of steak and cold water lobster tail served with drawn butter from Friday through Tuesday. $56. Reservations: www.mortons.com.
▪ If your lover’s dietary restrictions call for a bit of creativity on Valentine’s Day, Luna’s Living Kitchen (2000 South Blvd., Suite 300) will feature a four-course plant-based prix fixe menu that meets requirements for vegan and gluten-free folks. Tuesday’s menu features a “cheese” board, butternut squash soup, a choice of beet ravioli or vegetable terrine, and a choice of raspberry parfait, mini raspberry cheesecake or cookie hearts for dessert. $55 per person. Reservations: www.livingkitchen.com.
▪ Harper’s SouthPark’s (6518 Fairview Road) Valentine’s Day specials will give customers a choice of grilled filet and jumbo lump crab, grilled sirloin with extra-large shrimp, or pan-seared Carolina smoke mountain trout with soup or salad, chocolate mousse for dessert and prosecco. Items priced a la carte with entrees ranging from $20-$28. Reservations: 704-366-6688.
▪ Stagioni chef Andrew Dodd will prepare a four-course meal on Valentine’s Day that includes choice of lobster soup or fresh baby greens; tagliatelle, poached crab or veal polpette; and North Carolina grouper, New York strip steak or local pork chop. Limoncello tiramisu or chocolate pot da crème tops off the meal. $75. Reservations: http://stagioniclt.com/reservations/valentines-day.
▪ Treehouse Vineyards in Monroe (301 Bay St.) will celebrate the holiday with a Love and Wine dinner Saturday. The menu features herb crusted pork loin or bourbon glazed chicken with sautéed green beans and garlic mashed potatoes. Vegetarian option available. $35 per person. 7 p.m. www.treehousevineyards.com.
Going it alone?
▪ Single? No problem. Treehouse also will host a Pink and Red Ladies Night Friday. The night includes appetizers, DIY project supplies, a blind wine tasting and chocolate pairing, a Gypsy Spirit Tribe performance and belly dancing lessons. $25. 7 p.m. Reservations: 704-283-4208.
▪ Hooters isn’t known for its romantic atmosphere, but if you’re swinging single or blue and broken-hearted on Valentine’s Day, the chicken-wing chain will give customers a chance at free wings (if not love). Just bring a photo of your ex and rip it up in person (or online at shredyourex.hooters.com) to receive 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of first 10.
