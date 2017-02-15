Calling all vegans: 2 events you won’t want to miss

▪ Vegan eateries Sunburger, Move That Dough Baking Co., Nourish and EBN’s Vegan Cuisine will host a fundraising brunch for Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency on Saturday at Petra’s (1919 Commonwealth Ave). In addition to food and fellowship, Solidarity Saturday is a postcard-writing party to urge government officials to oppose the travel ban, which has left CRRA’s funding in limbo. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
▪ Charlotte’s VegFest doesn’t take place until the end of April, but VegFest Jr. – set for March 2 at GoodYear Arts (516 N. College St.) – will offer a precursor for hungry herbivores with small bites from Nourish, Fern, Sunburger, Viva Raw, Move That Dough Baking Co., Tephra and others during this mini-market and fully vegan food court pop-up. Local organizations will be sharing info on animal rescues, non-profits and this year’s VegFest. 7-10 p.m.
Taste of Tuscany
Foxcroft Wine Co. in SouthPark (7824 Fairview Road) will host an Italian wine dinner with Giuseppe Santarelli from Avignonesi Vineyards in the Montepuciano region of Tuscany on March 1. Each course pairs one of Chef Chris March’s creations with a diverse selection of Avignonesi’s rich reds and whites. The distinctly Italian menu features stuffed fried olives, stuffed tomatoes, chicken liver mousse, grilled quail and mushroom risotto, tagliatelle with braised lamb ragu, and squash caponata. $75. 7 p.m. Reservations: 704-365-6550.
A food-truck-rallying cry
▪ A new Friday food truck rally will kick off March 3 at Trinity Presbyterian Church (3115 Providence Road). The weekly Cotswold Food Truck Rally is dog-friendly and includes a gated kids’ playground, indoor restrooms and free parking. The first week features 10 familiar rolling restaurants like Taco Green Go, Yummi Bahn Mi, Street Spice and Cupcake Wagon, and live music by the Josh Sanders Band. 5-9 p.m. on Fridays through November.
▪ Matthews will begin its food truck season March 10 when Food Truck Fridays returns to Stumptown Park on Trade Street. Trucks will serve everything from seafood to Tex-Mex every second and fourth Friday of the month (except May 12). This year, organizers are adding live music, inflatable bounce houses for kids, and a craft beer pavilion with adult games like Jenga and cornhole. Blankets and chairs are encouraged, but pets are prohibited. 5-9 p.m. on Fridays through Sept. 22.
