Charlotte-area dining notes

It’s wine o’clock
▪ Assorted Table Wine Shoppe at 7th Street Public Market (224. E. 7th St.) welcomes Croatian expert Richard Gruica, Good Eats and Meets, and Big Fat World Tours for a wine flight on Tuesday night to – you guessed it – Croatia. Guests can learn about the scenic country as well as sample five of its wines. 5-7 p.m. $5 (plus, attendees can get 10 off featured selections). 704-277-3234.
▪ California’s Cakebread Cellars hosts a wine dinner at Foxcroft Wine Co.’s Dilworth location (1235 East Blvd., Suite I) on Monday, March 13. The family winery’s sauvignon blanc, reserve chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, and Benchland Select will be served alongside chef Justin Solomon’s menu of shrimp remoulade, cherry-braised pork belly, and coffee-rubbed lamb with fig and onion tart. 7 p.m. $75. Reservations: 704-602-2133.
Pinkies out
If you long for the company of Lady Mary and the Dowager Countess of Grantham, Ballantyne Hotel & Lodge remembers the award-winning PBS series “Downton Abbey” with “A Very British Tea” beginning next Wednesday through Saturday, March 11. Guests are encouraged to don period clothing from the roaring ’20s and war-torn ’30s as they nibble on savories and sweets. They can also spring for a Highclere cocktail for an additional $8. 1 to 4 p.m. $45 for adults, $25 for children 5-12 (excluding tax and gratuity). Reservations: 704-248-4100.
Dine O’ the Irish
The Galway Hooker Irish Pub in Cornelius (17044 Kenton Drive) starts celebrating St. Patty’s Day a week early with a themed block party on Saturday, March 11. The festivities include live music, lawn games, step dancers, bagpipers and a vendor village with arts, crafts and novelties. $50 VIP ticket holders will receive two beers and a meal. Then all that week, the Lake Norman pub will celebrate its “Week of Green” with daily specials like Sunday’s Hair of the Dog brunch and bottomless mimosas and whiskey samplings Tuesday and Thursday. The big day (Friday, March 17) kicks off at 8 a.m. with Kegs and Eggs and continues into the afternoon and evening with Irish music, games, and food. www.GalwayHookerPub.com.
