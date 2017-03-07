Take a curry journey to Vietnam, Trinidad, India...in Charlotte

0:51 Running red lights in Fayetteville Pause

3:21 Amos' Southend: The final show

0:33 Woman burned, two dogs dead in house fire

1:14 Health director apologizes, but doesn't explain failure to notify women about abnormal Pap smears

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:29 Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse