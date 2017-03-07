Charlotte-area dining notes

Pop-ups
▪ Chefs from Johnson & Wales University, Bombay Grille, The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, Fahrenheit, Heritage Food & Drink, Dogwood Southern Table & Bar and seven other local businesses will step “Out of the Kitchen” and cook for Girls on the Run’s fundraising dinner Wednesday at The Westin (601 S. College St.). Each chef will create a three-course menu for 12 guests with the entrée prepared tableside. Girls on the Run, which began in Charlotte in 1996, is an international organization that works with adolescent girls to encourage confidence, health and independence through running. 6-9:30 p.m. $160 per individual, $300 per couple, or $1,600 per table. www.gotrcharlotte.org/OUT-OF-THE-KITCHEN.
▪ Chefs Shawn Harrison of Tephra Vegan (which hosts pop-up dinners) and Julia Simon of Nourish (weekly food delivery) will team up to create a five-course, plant-based, gluten-free pop-up dinner Wednesday at GoodYear Arts (516 N. College St.). The chefs will share in the creation of the entrée, which stars Urban Gourmet Farms’ maitake mushrooms paired with parsnip pureé, le jus vert, salt roasted beets, and sunchoke chips. Other curiosities include fresh coconut milk Tom Kha soup, sweet pea and pistachio ice cream, and vanilla espresso poached medjool dates with banana bruleé, shortbread cookie, and sea salt peanut caramel. 7-10 p.m. $85 or $110 (includes unlimited vegan wine). www.squareup.com/store/tephravegan.
St. Pat’s
▪ Gallery Restaurant at Ballantyne Resort will celebrate being green two ways. On the dining side, the menu will consist of corned beef with smoked butter potatoes and braised cabbage and Irish porter cake. For drinkers, Irish whiskey connoisseur Fergus O’Kane will host a tasting where patrons can sip and sample Jameson Caskmates, Redbreast 12-year, Green Spot and Midleton Irish Whiskey – complemented by Chef de Cuisine Matt Tilman’s signature Irish creations. 6:30 p.m. $50 per person (plus tax and gratuity). Reservations: 704-248-4100.
The chain gang
▪ Maggiano’s Little Italy is now serving... brunch? That’s right; till 3 p.m. daily, the Italian-American eatery will offer five brunch dishes during the week and 12 on the weekend, including lemon ricotta pancakes, crème brûlée French toast, and poached egg that arrives at your table dripping in Hollandaise atop a lump crab cake, meatball, chicken francese, ham or salmon. The SouthPark location is at 4400 Sharon Road.
▪ Baskin-Robbins and Reese’s are capitalizing on March Madness with a limited-edition ice cream flavor: Reese’s 3-Pointer. Those three points consist of Reese’s Pieces-dotted chocolate ice cream, swirls of peanut butter and chocolate, and Reese’s Cups embedded in the mix. There’s even peanut butter sauce and chopped Reese’s Cups for garnish.
