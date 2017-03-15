Charlotte-area dining notes

Not your average hot dog and beer
Each week between now and Apr. 30, JJ’s Red Hots (with locations in Ballantyne and Dilworth) will collaborate on a dog of the week with a local craft brewery for its fifth annual Brew Dog Series. Thirsty Nomad, Legion, Blue Blaze, Sugar Creek, Sycamore, Triple C and Unknown breweries each designed hot dogs that incorporate signature beers in inventive ways, such as in cheese sauce, bacon marmalade and caramelized onions. Glasses of those aforementioned signature beers also accompany your dog and, in some cases, cool your palate.
‘Top Chef’ reunion
5Church Chef Jamie Lynch and fellow recent “Top Chef” contestant Chef Katsuji Tanabe will co-star in two weekend events. Saturday’s Tacopocalypse – a taco cook-off benefiting Levine’s Children’s Hospital – is sold out, but you can still make reservations for Friday to taste the top chefs’ off-menu collaborative dinner specials. 127 N. Tryon St., Suite #8. Reservations: 704-919-1322; www.5church-charlotte.com.
Green fiend
City Lights (555 S. McDowell St., on the roof of Le Meridien) will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a Sham-ROCK at City Lights party at 7 p.m. Friday. The event will feature small bites, live music, glowing green cocktails, and a new drink special every hour on the hour. Evoke, located in the same building, will provide a post-party pick-me-up Saturday during the Irish I Was Irish Recovery Brunch. Patrons can soothe hangovers with savory brunch dishes and green bloody marys from noon to 3 p.m. Registration: www.eventbrite.com.
Wine time
▪ Bonterra Dining & Wine Room (1829 Cleveland Ave.) will feature seven wines from Napa Valley’s over-100-year-old Far Niente winery during Tuesday’s five-course wine dinner. Chef Blake Hartwick’s menu includes pork belly and sweet potato croquette with white BBQ sauce, smoked duck breast with hash browns, quail egg and lavender gastrique; and ribeye with truffle fries and cabernet fondue. $125 per person. 7 p.m. Reservations: 704-548-9463.
▪ Flipside Café (3150 Hwy 21 North, Ft. Mill) will celebrate its recent expansion and full bar with a Pacific Northwest Wine Dinner Thursday. Chef/owner Jon Fortes’ menu features dishes such as scallops with blood orange, sea salt, and hazelnut gremolata paired with Barnard Griffin Flume Blanc; fennel and coriander dusted tuna with sunchoke puree accompanied by Planet Oregon Pinot Noir; and juniper and coffee encrusted venison loin with chanterelle barley risotto and Owen Sullivan 16th Street Bridge Red Blend. $55 per person. 6:30 p.m. Reservations: 803-802-1711.
▪ Burly Wines, located just east of Napa, got its unusual name from owner Hank McCrorie – whose college football nickname was Burly Bear. McCrorie (aka Burly Bear) will host a wine dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in SouthPark (6000 Fairview Road) on March 24. Duck canapes and cauliflower bisque with pancetta are paired with Burly’s whites. The winery’s star cabernet sauvignon is served beside a tortilla with chorizo, andouille sausage, sweet potato and smoky hollandaise sauce, with their select grade cab presented alongside the broiled filet with chimichurri drizzle atop a bed of red curry butternut squash mash. Blackberry cannoli stacks top the meal, which runs $115 per person. 6:30 p.m. Reservations: http://www.ruthschris.com/Reservation?id=charlotte-south-park.
The Queen’s deal
Cajun Queen (1800 E. 7th St.) will offer a free entrée (priced at $18 and under) with the purchase of another entrée Mondays through Thursdays in March. Coupons are available online at www.axismg.com/campaigns/CajunQueen/CQCouponDinnOnUsBOGO_030717.html.
