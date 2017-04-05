Where should you eat out on Easter? Here are 10 tasty choices

Here’s a roundup of Easter eating-out options (Easter is Sunday, April 16, by the way):
▪ The Easter buffet at Mimosa Grill (327 S. Tryon St.) will be a far bigger spread than mom could make. It features traditional and non-traditional breakfast fare like a grits bar, as well as shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon, fresh oysters, mac n’ cheese, and hand-carved Easter ham, herb-rubbed beef with horseradish sauce, and Border Springs lamb. Guests can also order small plates from the kitchen. $42.95, $14.95 for children 12 and under. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Reservations: 704-343-0700.
▪ Red Rocks Cafe’s annual Easter brunch (at both their Birkdale and Providence Road locations) will feature a three-course prix fixe menu of deviled eggs, she crab soup, chopped salad, eggs benedict, crab stuffed trout, lamb chops, ham platter, and prime rib. Banana pudding, chocolate or coconut cake offer a sweet finale. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 704-364-0402.
▪ For its holiday brunch, Chef Nicholas Tarnate of Aix en Provence (545-B Providence Road) will prepare three courses with choices like smoked salmon tartine, quiche Lorraine, roasted lamb shoulder, steak and eggs, and trout amandine alongside duck frites, haricot verts, grits, and dressed greens and finished with profiteroles, chocolate molten cake, or raspberry parfait. They’ll also have a la carte items available for youngsters. $38. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Reservations: 704-332-1886.
▪ Chef Tom Condron of Lumiere French Kitchen in Myers Park (1039 Providence Road) will celebrate the holiday with three courses. Spring onion tart, duck confit, and butter poached lobster hearts of Palm salad are some of the first course selections, followed by an entrée of duck a l’orange, lamb chops, halibut, omelette, or salmon. Flourless chocolate cake, apple galette, and blueberry clafoutis are among the desserts. Lumiere also offers a special menu for children 10 and under. $42, $15 children. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations: www.opentable.com.
▪ Condron also created Sunday’s menu for The Liberty (1812 South Blvd.). The South End eatery’s holiday fare includes seafood gumbo, tomato “BLT,” garden bowl, crab cakes, wild Scottish salmon, Maverick grits (with seafood), chicken n’ waffles, and Piedmontese prime rib. Finish off with strawberries and cream, cobbler, cake, or salted caramel pudding. $30.95; $10.95 children 10 and under. Noon-7 p.m. Reservations: 704-332-8830.
▪ Aqua e Vino (4219 Providence Road, #3) serves an Easter lunch filled with family-style appetizers and antipasto, asparagus risotto, and a selection of entrees big on market fresh vegetables, roasted meats (goat and pig), and familiar pastas. Fried chicken, spaghetti mare with seafood and lasagna with grass fed beef round out the menu. Assorted pastries are available as well. $45. Noon-4 p.m. Reservations: 704-364-4445.
▪ 5Church (127 N. Tryon St., Suite 8) will serve Easter brunch from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Executive chef Jamie Lynch is also introducing a new spring menu that includes entrees like the grilled lamb sirloin with sweet potato gnocchi, English peas, mint, and lamb jus. Reservations: www.5churchcharlotte.com.
▪ Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s South Park location (6000 Fairview Road) will open early with Easter specials like steak benedict, French toast with berries and cream, and BBQ shrimp and grits from noon-3 p.m. Lunch and dinner specials include petite filet with BBQ crab, filet medalions, and black and bleu in-bone filet with cream of sweet corn. Chocolate explosion caps the meal. The restaurant will close at 7 p.m. Reservations: 704-556-1115.
▪ Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House (located at Piedmont Center in South Park) will open its doors at 11 a.m. Filet and lobster benedicts will be offered until 2 p.m. ($24 and $26, respectively). Slow-roasted prime rib ($45 for 16 ounces, $49 for 20 ounces) and its full dinner menu will be available until 9 p.m. The Easter bunny delivers new drink specials with the introduction of the Cranberry Fizz champagne cocktail and Ketel One Bloody Mary ($12 and $14, respectively). Reservations: www.delfriscos.com.
▪ Reid’s Fine Foods Restaurant and Wine Bar’s SouthPark Mall location will host extended brunch hours, with Easter specials such as honey ham and Jonah crab served from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $22.99, $12.99 for kids 12 and under. Reservations: 704-377-7686. Reid’s is also taking Easter orders for spiral sliced ham, smoked ham, leg of lamb, lamb racks, standing rib roast, and beef tenderloin at both the SouthPark and Selwyn Avenue locations.
Where the Whiskies are
Rural Hill (4431 Neck Road, Huntersville) will host the Loch Norman Highland Games Scotch Whisky Seminar at the venue’s Cultural Center at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, as well as a Whiskies of the World seminar at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35 for each tasting; $60 for both Saturday tastings. That does not include admission to the festival, which ranges from $6-$20. www.ruralhillscottishfestivals.net/whisky.asp.
A taste of art
Halcyon, Flavors of the Earth at the Mint Museum Uptown (500 S. Tryon St.) will host a tasting of wine and small plates Wednesday that’s tied to its Randolph Road location’s “Portals of the Past: British Ceramics 1676-1825” exhibit. Guests can enjoy the 4:30 p.m. tasting at Halcyon, then take the Mint shuttle to its sister museum for a curated tour of the exhibit. $40 (museum members receive a 25 percent discount). www.mintmuseum.org/happenings.
