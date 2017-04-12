More ideas for eating out on Easter Sunday

Here are some more Easter eating-out options:
WP Kitchen + Bar (6706 Phillips Place Court) will open an hour early Sunday to serve executive chef Stephen Schmitt’s Easter Sunday menu. It includes beignets, shrimps and grits, steak and eggs, smoked salmon eggs Benedict, and sausage and vegetable frittata, in addition to items from the regular lunch menu. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Reservations: 704-295-0101.
Harper’s Restaurant’s locations in Pineville (11059 Carolina Place Pkwy.) and SouthPark (6518 Fairview Road) will serve its regular brunch menu along with Easter specials like roasted chicken and spinach quiche, slow-roasted prime rib, steak and cheese omelet, and chicken and waffles. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Reservations: 704-541-5255.
Rí Rá (208 N. Tryon St.) will take a decidedly Irish approach to Easter with a traditional Irish breakfast served early enough to still make it to church on time. Other Easter dishes include corned beef brisket, flake candy pancakes and deep-fried Mars bars for dessert, along with mimosas and bloody Marys. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations: 704-333-5554; rira.com/charlotte.
The Palm Charlotte (6705-B Phillips Place Ct.) will serve an Easter dinner of slow-roasted, rosemary- and garlic-crusted, 35-day-aged, bone-in prime rib with au jus and horseradish cream and a side of prosciutto-wrapped asparagus. Its regular menu also will be available Sunday. $59. Reservations: 704-552-7256; www.thepalm.com.
Blue Restaurant & Bar (Hearst Tower, 206 N. College St.) will serve a big Easter brunch, with menu highlights including a carving station with top round and spiral sliced ham; Moroccan chicken salad; Spanish tuna potato salad; saffron potato, mushroom and beef hash; chicken tagine; seafood gumbo; Peruvian stir fry; crepes and omelets; and a dessert bar with coconut cake, seven-layer bars, key lime pie, tiramisu and cheesecake. 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $39.95 ($14.95 for kids 6-12, 5 and younger free). Reservations: 704-927-2583; www.bluecharlotte.com.
Kids’ stuff for the holiday
If the kids have already dyed Easter eggs, Reid’s Fine Foods Restaurant and Wine Bar gives them a chance to decorate Easter cookies Saturday at both its SouthPark and Myers Park locations. Just bring clean little hands. Reid’s provides the cookies, icing and sprinkles. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Also: Reid’s SouthPark location will serve Easter brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. The Myers Park location will be closed. Reservations: 704-377-7686.
Week of wine and food
Foodies have six choices for four-course wine and dinner pairings Thursday, as the Charlotte Wine & Food Weekend kicks off. The evening’s partnerships include Elizabeth’s Customshop Handcrafted Food and Chalk Wine, Bonterra Dining & Wine Room and the Prisoner Wine, Lumiere French Kitchen and Law Estate Wines, and Napa on Providence with L’Aventure. Fahrenheit will welcome fourth-generation wine dynasty sisters Riana and Alycia Mondavi, while Aria Tuscan Grill will host Il Vino A Tavola’s Super Tuscan tasting. 6:30 p.m. $165-$175. Tickets: cwfw.ejoinme.org/2017Dinners.
Also during Charlotte Wine & Food Weekend: On April 21, Big Bottles & Blues – part fundraiser, part beer and wine tasting – will feature small bites by chefs Troy Gagliardo and Blake Hartwick, alongside a wide array of unlimited beer and wine samples at LaCa Projects’ Argentinian gallery (1429 Bryant St.). The event benefits five local children’s charities and will include silent and live auctions offering sports memorabilia, vacation packages, and rare and large-format bottles. Tickets: $125, $75 for 35 and under. Online registration closes Monday at cwfw.ejoinme.org/2017BBB.
Tax break
Taxes making you hungry? Sonny’s BBQ has a direct line to the IRS – Irresistible Ribs Special, that is – on Tax Day. The Southeastern chain offers half-priced dinner portions of rib dinners (sweet and smoky or house dry-rubbed, slow-smoked) with two sides and homemade bread all day Tuesday, for both dine-in and take-out orders. www.sonnysbbq.com.
