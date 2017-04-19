Dining notes: The skinny on Ted Turner’s new restaurant, wine dinners, VegFest

Bring on the bison
Ted’s Montana Grill – the chain restaurant started by Ted Turner and restauranteur George McKerrow Jr. – will open its second North Carolina location on Monday. Known for its large selection of bison, Ted’s local outpost is in the Waverly development at 7407 Waverly Walk Ave., not far from the Providence Road exit off I-485. Open for lunch and dinner, the 4,500-square-foot restaurant plays on a classic saloon design and specializes in certified Angus Beef, antibiotic free chicken, fresh seafood and – of course – bison, paired with locally sourced ingredients. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. www.tedsmontanagrill.com.
Wine dinners
▪ Upstream will host a dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday with Jordan Vineyard and Winery Wednesday, a Sonoma Alexander Valley vineyard established in 1972. Executive chef Scott Wallen will prepare a five-course meal that includes sweet corn crusted soft-shell crab, grilled Spanish octopus, speck-wrapped Carolina squab breast with mushroom agliotti, and Moroccan-spiced Wagyu heart of ribeye. Jordan Wine’s regional director-South, Gabe Urritia, will be there to discuss the winemaking process. Guests will receive a complimentary bottle of Jordan’s Olive Oil and have the opportunity to purchase select bottles of wine. $125 per person. 704-556-7730.
▪ The Asbury (235 N. Tryon St.) will launch the third season of its collaborative dinner series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with chef Shane Ingram, who Asbury chef Matthew Krenz worked under in Durham; the duo will collaborate on a five-course dinner. Ingram worked at the Inn at Little Washington and Emeril’s before moving to the Triangle area, where he built a reputation at [One] Restaurant, Four Square and G2B. Asbury’s ongoing series, which wraps in November, pairs chefs, farmers and artisans who work toward sustainability and contribute to N.C.’s food culture. $65 for dinner; add $25 if you’re interested in wine pairings. 704-342-1193.
▪ Charlotte Wine and Tapas Week continues through April 30 at Reid’s Fine Foods with a choice of two wines and two tapas for $35. Menu selections include Nashville hot chicken, avocado toast, arancini, charred octopus salad, fava bean succotash and black bean cakes. The 10 wine selections include Chateau de Minuty Rose, Italy’s Stellina Di Notte Pinot Grigio and Nugan Estate’s Third Generation Shiraz from Australia. www.reids.com.
All hail veggies
The Humane League will celebrate plant-based vegan food at Charlotte’s sixth annual VegFest from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at The Park Expo & Conference Center. Nutritionists, fitness experts and other industry professionals will discuss the health and environmental benefits of a plant-based diet; there’ll also be chef demos, a kids’ play area and more than 100 vendors. Admission is free. www.thehumanleague.com.
Odds and ends
▪ It’s crawfish season in New Orleans, but Old Mecklenburg Brewery will bring the tradition home Saturday and Sunday with its seventh annual Louisiana Spring Fest. Guest chef and Louisiana native Brett Harris will boil up authentic N’awlins flavor thanks to crawdads shipped in overnight directly from the bayou. Jambalaya, boiled shrimp, redskin potatoes and corn on the cob will also be served alongside Old Meck’s selection of craft beers. There’ll also be live Cajun and bluegrass music courtesy of music Goodfellers Band, Backstreet, Linville Creek Bluegrass and River Ratz Band. www.oldemeckbrew.com.
▪ Bonefish Grill’s restaurants in Concord, Huntersville, Matthews and South Charlotte will introduce a daily happy hour with an all-day kick-off event Sunday. Happy-hour specials – to be served all day in the bar area – will include $5 martinis and cocktails like the blueberry lemon drop, tropical tiki martini, raspberry vodka Collins and fresh margarita. House wine will be $4, mixed drinks $5, and beer drinkers can enjoy $1 off all draft beers. The daily happy-hour food menu (offered from 4-6:30 p.m.) will include $6 apps like sushi-grade ahi tuna poke, cod and beef sliders, au gratin bites, mussels and calamari. www.bonefishgrill.com.
