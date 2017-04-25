Dining notes: The scoop on VegFest, sandwich fest and more

Still on the fence about going vegan? Or aren’t even sure what it means? Curious about the health and environmental benefits of plant-based eating? Then you might want to check out The Humane League’s sixth annual Charlotte VegFest on Saturday.
VegFest will feature chefs who can answer your questions and – in some cases – introduce you to some tasty plant-based bites, more 100 vendors, and guest speakers like Eddie Garza, senior manager of food and nutrition for the Humane Society of the United States; fitness expert and vegan bodybuilder Will Tucker; and Emily Byrd, communications director at The Good Food Institute. There’ll also be a kids’ play area with a bounce house and face painting.
And the best part? It’s free. It’s also in a new location this year: Park Expo & Conference Center (800 Briar Creek Road). Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Details: thehumaneleague.com/vegfest/charlotte.
All hail the sandwich
There’ll more than bread at the second International Sandwich Festival at Aldersgate on Saturday. It’s also a celebration of the cultural diversity of East Charlotte. From 11 a.m.-6 p.m., they’ll have food trucks, local restaurants, entertainment and a make-your-own sandwich station. Since Aldersgate is on the grounds of the Charlotte Museum of History, you can also visit the museum’s table for a half-price ticket that day. Details: www.facebook.com/ISFCLT.
More wine, more tapas
Charlotte Wine and Tapas Week continues through Sunday at Reid’s Fine Foods with a choice of two wines and two tapas for $35. Menu selections include Nashville hot chicken, avocado toast, arancini, charred octopus salad, fava bean succotash and black bean cakes. The 10 wines to choose from include Chateau de Minuty Rosé, Italy’s Stellina Di Notte Pinot Grigio and Nugan Estate’s Third Generation Shiraz from Australia. Reid’s is at 2823 Selwyn Ave. and in SouthPark at 4331 Barclay Downs Drive. Details: www.reids.com.
