Here’s what some of Charlotte’s best restaurants are serving up for moms this Sunday

Here’s a selection of Mother’s Day eating-out opportunities:
▪ Fran’s Filling Station (2410 Park Road) is usually closed on Sundays, but owner Fran Scibelli will open just for the occasion, with a brunch buffet from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Meanwhile, at The Asbury (235 N. Tryon St.), executive chef Matthew Krenz is doing a Sunday night dinner (from 5:30-7:30 p.m.) with a special cook – his mother, Bridget, who’ll help on a menu inspired by the things she cooked when he was growing up. Call 704-372-2009 for Fran’s and 704-342-1193 for The Asbury. Kathleen Purvis
▪ Pure Pizza (1911 Central Ave.) and the Secret Chocolatier (multiple locations) will partner up for a special of one large one-topping pizza, a carafe of mimosas, and chocolate truffles for $35 during its brunch, from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. www.purepizza.com. Speaking of The Secret Chocolatier, you can stop by the Providence Road or Ballantyne Commons Road location and pick up a chocolate rose. They come in white and dark chocolate and they look remarkably real. Each one is $15. www.thesecretchocolatier.com. Kathleen Purvis
▪ Gallery Restaurant at The Ballantyne (10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.) will offer special dishes in addition to its signature brunch. Selections include avocado toast, petite Belgian waffles, and crab cake benedict. 704-248-4100.
▪ Dean & Deluca’s (6903 Phillips Place Court) brunch will feature a carving station with spiral ham, rotisserie chicken, and salmon en croute, a cold seafood station with smoked salmon and barbecue and poached shrimp, a waffle station, breakfasts sides like chorizo and green chili hash and spinach casserole, and traditional sausage, eggs, bacon, ham and cheddar biscuits, pastas, salads, sliders and fries, and tiramisu, brownies, and gelato for dessert. 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 704-463-5152.
▪ Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House (4725 Piedmont Row Drive, Suite 170) will wrap up its 10th anniversary celebration with lunch specials like the filet Benedict and lobster Benedict, until 2 p.m. It will also serve 16- and 20-ounce prime rib all day. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. www.delfriscos.com.
▪ At WP Kitchen + Bar (6706 Phillips Place Court C), Chef Stephen Schmitt’s brunch will include beignets, smoked salmon benedict, shrimp and grits, and Belgian waffles. Mimosas, bellinis, and bloody Marys will be half-price. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 704-295-0101.
▪ Hours for the brunch buffet at Reid’s Fine Foods Restaurant and Wine Bar in SouthPark will be extended for Mother’s Day. The buffet features lobster cakes, smoked seafood, Jonah crab claws, and spiral sliced ham. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 704-377-7686.
▪ Aix en Provence (545-B Providence Road) will feature a three-course meal that’s heavy on French dishes: lobster bisque, salade lyonnaise, pate campagne or smoked salmon to start; entree choices of omelette roulle, quiche Lorraine or croque madame, with duck fat potatoes, haricot verts, bacon, grits or dressed greens on the side; and then finish with dessert options including profiteroles, chocolate pot de crème or mixed berries. 704-332-1886.
▪ Mimosa Grill (327 S. Tryon St.) will serve both a brunch and a special three-course dinner. The Southern Table brunch menu (offered from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) will include a raw bar, fried chicken, smoked ham, herb rubbed, spit-roasted beef loin and cedar plank salmon as well as breakfast classics. The dinner options (5:30-9 p.m.) will include oysters, crab cakes, ricotta cavatelli, mountain trout or NY strip steak. Select bottles of wine will be half-price. 704-343-0700.
Bits and bites
▪ Bonterra Dining & Wine Room (1829 Cleveland Ave.) is cooking up something a bit different for KellyFest!, which will feature Bob and Kelly from Robert Foley Vineyards, Kelly’s favorite Southern foods, Foley wines and Triple C brewery beer. The all-you-can-eat-and-drink dinner will include fried chicken, BBQ and cornbread, among other Southern staples. Foley not only provides the wine, but the Robert Foley Band will also play live music. 4-8 p.m. Sunday, May 28. $100 per person. 704-333-9463.
▪ Metro Diner (8334 Pineville-Matthews Road, #110) opened its newest location in Pineville recently. Featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” the restaurant puts its own twist on traditional diner fare with signature dishes like strawberry-butter-topped chicken and waffles, the spiced apple and cheddar omelet, and the Yo Halla on The Square (two slices of challah bread stuffed with a mixture of bananas, brown sugar, cream cheese and hazelnut syrup). Most dishes are priced less than $15. www.metrodiner.com.
▪ Dunkin Donuts locations in the Charlotte area are offering a limited-edition doughnut (with white icing and blue drizzle) created in observance of National Brain Tumor Awareness Month. Through May 20, 50 cents from the sale of each of those doughnuts – inspired by cancer survivor Braylon Beam, a Denver, N.C., boy – will go to the Bring It 4 Braylon Foundation, which Beam recently started to assist families dealing with pediatric cancer.
Comments