What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark unleashes ‘Mr. Darcy’

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (7 p.m., Hallmark) – In this modern take on “Pride & Prejudice,” Elizabeth Scott (Cindy Busby) decides to show her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel in a dog show in New York, but she clashes with the arrogant judge Donovan Darcy (Ryan Paevey). In true Jane Austen fashion, Elizabeth learns that Mr. Darcy is far more kind and interesting than she ever imagined.
Sister Cities (8 p.m., Lifetime) – In this movie, four estranged sisters, as different as the cities they were named after, reunite to mourn what they believe is the suicide of their mother. Stars Stana Katic, Michelle Trachtenberg, Amy Smart and Alfred Molina.
Creative Arts Emmy (8 p.m., FXX) – Creative and technical awards are presented ahead of tomorrow’s primetime Emmy show.
School of Rock (9 p.m., Nickelodeon) – The regular teacher returns in the Season 2 opener, which means the children must find a way to get Dewey back and keep their rock and roll dreams alive.
Comments