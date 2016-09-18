TV

September 18, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Sunday: Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Emmy Awards

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Emmy Awards (8 p.m., ABC) – Jimmy Kimmel hosts this 68th annual awards show, which honors excellence in television.

Also on . . .

NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Warren Bingham talks about “George Washington’s 1791 Southern Tour.”

The Case of JonBenet Ramsey (8:30 p.m., CBS) – In the first part of this unscripted two-part docu-series, investigators tour a reconstructed version of the Ramsey house, hoping to gain insight into what happened the night of JonBenet’s murder. Part 2 airs Monday.

Ray Donovan (9 p.m., Showtime) – Sonia gives incriminating evidence to Agent Barnes in the Season 4 finale.

Fear the Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) – At the Colonia, Alejandro reveals his darker side.

Vice Principals (10:30 p.m., HBO) – Gamby and Russell play their end game with Dr. Brown in the Season 1 ender.

Related content

TV

Comments

Videos

Molly's Kids

View more video

Entertainment Videos